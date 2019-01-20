Want to share your thoughts with your local Congressmen, Senators or the President?
Here’s how you can reach them. And feel free to let us know how you feel by submitting a letter to the editor, at letters@sun-herald.com.
President Donald Trump: 202-456-1111 or 202-456-1414; www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ (emails can be sent via the website); Twitter: @realDonaldTrump
Sen. Marco Rubio: 239-318-6464; www.rubio.senate.gov (emails can be sent via his website); Twitter: @SenRubioPress
Sen. Rick Scott: 202-224-5274; help@rickscott.senate.gov; https://www.senate.gov/senators/116thCongress/ScottRick.htm
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan: 941-951-6643 or 202-225-5015; https://buchanan.house.gov/contact/email-me" target="_blank">https://buchanan.house.gov/contact/email-me (for residents only who are willing to provide an address); https://buchanan.house.gov/; Twitter: @VernBuchanan
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube: 202-225-5792; repgreg.steube@mail.house.gov (his email is still being set up, according to his staff); website: https://steube.house.gov/ (Steube can be emailed through the “contact” section on his website, though it’s set up for those living in one of his district’s zip codes such as 33950).
