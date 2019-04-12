The city of North Port might be a little different than Charlotte County in its code enforcement.
In North Port, what is similar to Charlotte County is grass and weeds are the top problem followed by “accumulation of debris,” improper parking and storage of vehicles, assigned housing numbers and placement of containers, said Joshua Taylor, North Port’s spokesperson.
North Port appears to be slightly less reactive than Charlotte County, where most code enforcement officers focus on resident complaints. Only a few of the officers in Charlotte County are authorized to roam specific blighted neighborhoods looking for violations.
In North Port, “We are proactive and reactive. We take complaints and we are surveilling the city as well,” said Taylor.
North Port has recently adopted some resident-friendly practices recently, such as courtesy notices and “thank you” door tags. They are also changing some of their code regulations.
North Port has five inspectors when fully staffed, compared to Charlotte County’s 12. North Port has one vacancy at the moment.
The main complaint from residents in Charlotte County is with too little enforcement — against their neighbors. North Port is not as clear cut.
Taylor said code enforcement officers estimate that North Port citizens are about 50/50 in complaining about too little or too much.
