Some places are better than others for retirement.
And relying heavily on Social Security during your retirement years can make budgeting difficult. So, it’s best to live somewhere where that dollar can stretch the most.
Charlotte County was found to be the sixth best place for living on Social Security in Florida, and ranked 290th nationally, according to a study conducted by Smart Asset.
The study analyzed Social Security income, cost of living data and taxes across all counties to determine where their income could stretch the furthest.
Sarasota County was ranked 16th statewide and ranked 1,228 nationally.
Charlotte CountyThere are 54,475 retired workers in Charlotte County who receive benefits from the old age, survivors and disability insurance program, or Social Security, according to Social Security Administration data.
Each retired worker in Charlotte County receives, on average, $21,218 annually, or $1,768.17 a month, from Social Security, according to the study.
And, according to the study, this money goes pretty far. Since the cost of living in Charlotte County is $20,021, that leaves each retiree with an average of $1,197 to spare after paying for basic necessities.
In 2015, the same study ranked Charlotte County as the 15th best county in Florida, and calculated the cost of living as $390 more than the average annual social security benefits received.
Sarasota CountyThere are 63,010 retired workers receiving Social Security benefits, according to Social Security Administration data.
Each retired worker in Sarasota County receives, on average, $21,489 annually, or $1,790.75 a month.
Though this is higher than the average amount of Social Security received in Charlotte County, Sarasota County’s average cost of living is $21,777, leaving the retired worker with only $288 after paying for basic necessities.
This is an improvement from 2015, though. The same study ranked Sarasota County as the 56th best county in Florida for stretching Social Security. The 2015 results also calculated the cost of living as $3,084 more expensive than the average Social Security benefits received by retirees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.