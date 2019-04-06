In March, smokable medical marijuana was signed into Florida law. Now, state legislators are looking to place restrictions and limits on that.
The Medical Use of Marijuana bill, or CS/HB 7015, would limit the amount of THC in smokable medical marijuana to 10 percent, would require additional certification for minors and would waive the $75 registration fee for the medical marijuana card for veterans.
The bill, which was discussed Wednesday in the House Health and Human Services committee, is sponsored by Rep. Ray Rodrigues (R-Fort Myers).
“There’s science that shows that greater than 10 percent THC has been linked to harmful effects,” Rodrigues said in the meeting, referencing a study published in the Lancet Psychiatry Journal in late March, and “less than 10 percent is effective for medical purposes.”
The study found that smoking high potency THC, which was defined as greater than 10 percent, was strongly linked to participants experiencing psychosis for the first time.
“We’re just following the science,” Rodrigues said.
However, a local marijuana doctor disagrees with the bill.
“Legislators should stop practicing medicine and go back to being legislators,” said Dr. Dan Smith, an anesthesiologist who operates Liberate Medical Marijuana Physician Centers in Port Charlotte. “What’s right for the patient should be a conversation between the patient and the doctor ... it’s frankly a place (legislators) don’t belong.”
However, Florida Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte), voted favorably for the bill Wednesday.
“My job as a legislator,” said Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte), “is to have rules and regulations to protect our children from getting access to those things that could do harm to a brain that is still developing.”
But the natural form is more beneficial, according to Smith.
“The plus side (of smokable marijuana) is you’re getting the whole plant,” he said, which not only includes the psychoactive THC and the non-psychoactive CBD chemicals, but also more than 300 terpenes that, when in combination with THC, can dramatically benefit patients, Smith said.
“It’s a more natural way,” he said. “(Some patients) are tired of big pharma, tired of man-made stuff. They want just the natural, whole flower product.”
But Grant stands by the studies presented to him, and is open to more research.
“Please show me the evidence,” he said. “(Marijuana) is still against the law at the federal level. If we’re being cautious, there’s a reason.”
The effects of different doses varies among individuals, according to Smith, as with most medication. Smith also thinks the studies referenced by Rodrigues are “completely arbitrary.”
“It’s just a correlation, it doesn’t mean causation,” Smith said. “It just means that those people were trying to treat their mental illness with cannabis.”
“This is kind of a useless bill in my book with the caps,” said Rep. John Cortes (D-Kissimmee) in the committee meeting Wednesday. “They are going to smoke it anyways ... let’s get the correct dosage done, let’s get the doctors involved, let’s get people involved, let’s have communication, which we never do.”
“I do think there’s enough evidence ... that would indicate for us to be cautious,” countered Rep. Cyndi Stevenson (R-St. Augustine) in the meeting. “Psychosis can be quite devastating.”
And, Grant said: “I have a hard time wrapping my head around that smoking anything is good for your health.”
