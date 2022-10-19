The countdown to normality started the hour after Hurricane Ian finished ripping the region to shreds.
For many, it was 10 days until the lights came back on.
For some, it took two weeks for internet. And there are still scattered, aggravating outages.
Three weeks and still counting to vegetation debris removal.
And building contractors don’t seem to answer their phones anymore.
It's been three weeks since Hurricane Ian, but folks are impatient to know how long it will take until everything’s normal again.
The Daily Sun turned to Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association President Jim Weisberg and CEO Donna Barrett to answer some questions. CDBIA is the state’s fourth largest nonprofit professional building organization.
Q: What is CDBIA, and how can it help homeowners in these times?
Weisberg: CDBIA is a perfect filter at this point, with ways of thinning out the good and bad by looking up licenses and activity (cdbia.com/resources). It’s a good central point for anyone questioning who’s knocking on their door or calling their house. All CDBIA members are thoroughly vetted, so if you can’t find the help you need, please call Donna Barrett at 941-625-0804.
Q: Should you wait to hear from your insurance company before hiring a contractor?
Weisberg: Most people will need to know what the insurance company is thinking before they sign a contract. But if you need a tarp, for instance, contact CDBIA and we can help you. Patience and knowing what your insurance company can provide are key right now.
Q: Many contractors aren’t answering their phones or taking messages. What would you advise if you can’t get through to anyone to do the work?
Some contractors just can’t take on more clients, but some of our qualified local builders are forming alliances with large, reliable crews from elsewhere, to get the work done. We’ve found a roofer from Orlando, for instance, that’s doing a great job, properly, with a permit.
First, check with CDBIA for the resources listed there.
Almost every contractor I know has set up a central contact point for messages, because everyone has inundated their email, text messages and telephones.
Q: How do contractors triage the work? Is it first come, first served; big jobs before little jobs; who you know?
Weisberg: A little bit of all the above. The last thing major roofers will do is a small patch. People who’ve lost their whole roof should be a priority.
On the other hand, if you have less than 100 square feet of damage, permits have been waived. Those patch jobs might move along more quickly.
Q: What tips do you have for hiring a contractor?
Weisberg: The intensity of who piled into this town to grab work and money was incredible.
Everybody, act with caution, be patient, hire the best contractor possible and, if possible, stay local.
We know there are signs posted all over the county in the right of way (which is illegal). Those would be my last choice; 90% of those guys are from out of town. When they leave town, how are they going to cover the work they did if the warranty is from Montana or Texas?
Never sign an assignment of benefits. That tells you every dime your insurance pays goes to them. That’s panic buying, and it’s not necessary.
If they’re asking for huge down payments or deposits, don’t do that either.
Barrett: If you pay more than 10% up front, the contractor needs to pull permit within 30 days and start work within 90. Make sure payment is made to the company listed on the contract and that the company name matches what is listed at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) and the county/city site for registered licensees. (See links at cdbia.com/resources.)
Q: Can we reasonably compare Ian’s impact with Charlie’s?
Weisberg: Disaster response now has become an entire mobile industry. I think our town grew by 20,000 people in the last two weeks.
We have substantially more people living here than after Charlie. And I’m pleased to say that the new codes and FEMA elevations are working. They raise the cost of construction, but we can’t argue that they don’t work.
A lot of houses were repaired after Charlie, and you can tell which houses were done right. One of the most important things we can do as a community is not repeat the things that didn’t work after Charlie and build on the ideas that did work.
We can make this town bullet proof if we do it right. Being in panic mode and grabbing anyone because the dude’s available goes against what’s right. Being patient, you can get a house put back together to survive the next storm a lot better.
Barrett: I don't think I've ever been more proud of Charlotte County and how fast they are piecing us back together.
Q: So, how long will it take to repair everything?
Weisberg: Pool cagers and roofers are the busiest at the moment. Most contractors simply can’t take on any more. It’s probably wise for them to start building a future list, saying, “Unless it’s an emergency, it might be a year from now, but we’ll get it done for you.”
Patience is a major issue right now. If it’s not an emergency, and you’re patient, then you can find the right way to put it back together. I’m seeing people panicking, like after Charlie, and I’m seeing stuff that’s damaged again because it wasn’t done right after Charlie.
If you’re patient and get the right advice, then we won’t see that damage in the next storm. We need to learn from our lessons.
Barrett: It depends. Let's get through emergency repairs first.
With Charlie it took up to two years for insurance claims and waiting for companies and supplies to arrive. But the reality is, the rebuild will need patience. This storm hit many more counties than Charlie, and the building industry had been begging for more supplies even before this storm.
It will get fixed. It will be better than before. It's just going to take time.
