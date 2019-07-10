By ANNE EASKER
ENGLEWOOD — The deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Englewood resident Bradley Rundle have returned to administrative duty this week, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katie Heck.
The internal review of the incident is not yet complete, nor is Rundle’s autopsy report publicly available yet upon request.
Deputies responded to the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace for calls about Rundle firing his gun inside the home. Family members, including small children, were present at the time.
Multiple 911 tapes document frantic callers speaking with dispatchers after running from the home.
“He had a gun on the table, and I went downstairs and took the gun from him, and then he decided to go upstairs and get another gun,” said one male caller. “Then he started shooting through the garage at me … He is armed and dangerous and he was shooting at me.”
Rundle reportedly disregarded announcements by deputies to drop his weapon and cooperate. When he walked toward deputies with a firearm, firing one round, two deputies with long guns returned fire. Rundle was fatally injured. It’s unclear how many shots the deputies fired.
The agency stated in a blog post: “The identity of the deputies who fired their weapons will not be released at this time under the Marsy’s Law exemption for victim protection.”
The agency has now also begun redacting the names of deputies in all battery on a law enforcement officer cases as well. The Sun requested three cases involving a battery on a law enforcement charge from earlier this year — all with the same result.
An affidavit for the arrest of Lawrence Henson in January lists the battery on officer, firefighter or EMT charge “for grabbing (redacted)’s wrist.”
An affidavit for Kenyon Burley states, “Kenyon was also charged with Battery to LEO for grabbing ahold of (redacted) leg and trying to pull (redacted) down and Resisting Officer without violence.”
An affidavit for the arrest of James Gaw states, “(Redacted) uniform was also photographed to show (redacted) was kicked in the upper chest area. (dust and dirt in the shape of a footprint.)”
The Sheriff’s Office states in their explanation of the redactions that Marsy’s Law provides victims “with the right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family.”
Florida law already allowed the exemption of law enforcement officers’ identifying information such as addresses and phone numbers.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office did not respond to further questions about the application of Marsy’s Law Wednesday.
