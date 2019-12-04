The spirit of giving was in full force this week, as nonprofits in the region benefited from Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is an annual national initiative intended to kick-off the holiday season by getting people involved in charitable giving.
So how much was raised locally?
Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County:
3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte
The animal shelter in Port Charlotte raised a total of $15,488 from fundraising efforts. Walt and Barb Carey of Sarasota matched donations up to $3,000. Funds went toward the general medical fund to care for shelter residents. The initial goal was to raise $10,000. Sherri Dennis, human resources and development director for AWL, said, “We’re very thankful for all the people that donated and all their support.”
For people still interested in supporting, there is a giving tree located inside the shelter with items from their wish list. The list also contains items people may not traditionally think to donate, including blankets, treats, and toys for the animals.
Jesus Loves You Ministry, Inc.
1734 Cedarwood St. in Port Charlotte
The ministry set a goal to raise $15,000. After Giving Tuesday they had raised $2,700 towards that goal. The fundraiser has been extended through Dec. 14, and people can donate through their Facebook page or through their website, jesuslovesyouministryinc.com via PayPal.
“We’re getting to the end of the year. Those funds are so critical,” said Jesus Loves You Ministry executive director Ashley Carmichael.
If you are interested in donating items, Carmichael said they are also in desperate need of tents, tarps, men’s and women’s underwear, and canned fruit.
The United Way of Charlotte County
17831 Murdock Circle, Suite A in Port Charlotte
The United Way of Charlotte County set its fundraising goal at $1,500. However they raised more than they anticipated with the help of one of their Board of Directors, Patrice Weston of State Farm Insurance Agency, who agreed to match donations up to $5,000. In total, United Way raised $12,130. it also partnered with Beef O’Brady’s in Punta Gorda, which agreed to donate 15% of each bill from customers who mentioned the organization, would be donated toward their efforts.
Resource Development Associate Dawn Forlini said, “This time of year, people seem more willing to help their neighbor or those struggling in our community, so year-end giving is thoughtful gesture.”
She added that every donation directly benefits Charlotte County families.
They added a new honor of/memory of program to recognize loved ones in their monthly newsletter. Donations can be made at unitedwayccfl.org.
