PORT CHARLOTTE — Two wrongful death suits, a pair of employment discrimination suits and a subdivision with parched ponds are among legal claims Charlotte County settled for less than $50,000 this year.
That is according to Office of the County Attorney, which has submitted the report prior to the commissioners' meeting Tuesday.
One wrongful death suit is based on the death of Charlotte County inmate David Szakalos, who jumped to his death in 2016 while in jail after being sentenced to 15 years for a 2013 burglary of an elderly woman.
His widow, Susan, reportedly settled with the county for $500. She also sued the health-care provider, Corizon Health. Her law firm did not return calls for comment Friday.
The second wrongful death suit involved Owen Anders, who died in 2016 after the truck in which he was a passenger was struck by another vehicle in South Gulf Cove. Anders's widow Joanne claimed the county had failed to maintain a concrete culvert. The other driver, Donald Paulsen, was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter and drunk driving, according to court records.
The county claimed it settled this case for $20,000. Attempts to obtain comment from the law firm representing Anders were not immediately successful.
A local historian, Annette Snapp, reportedly settled claims for disability, discrimination and retaliation with the county with six weeks of severance pay.
A law-office staffer disputed that the employment discrimination suit for firefighter Robert Mercoglan was settled. The county reported, however, that the case was settled for $12,200 for Mercoglan and $13,800 for the lawyer. According to court documents, Mercoglan had accused the county of firing him after he filed for workers compensation for an arm injury.
Suncoast Lakes subdivision also settled a claim against the county for $5,000, the county reported. This was after the county's sewer-line project inadvertently drained most of the water out of the subdivision ponds, stranding the fish. The settlement with the Home Owners Association was to pay additional claims for damage to sidewalks and a berm area between ponds.
