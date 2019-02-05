Who will pay, and how much will it cost? These two questions have been floating around the “Bird-Cut” community of Punta Gorda Isles since the Buckley’s Pass project became a topic almost two decades ago.
With the “who will pay” essentially determined in December 2018, that only leaves the “how much?”
A public hearing is planned during Wednesday’s City Council meeting to discuss that cost and to finalize the special assessment district that comes with it. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
Named for the late Capt. John “Jay” Buckley, who helped launch the project, Buckley’s Pass is a nautical cut-through path that will create a more direct and convenient route for area boaters by connecting the Punta Gorda Isles canal system to Charlotte Harbor.
How much will it cost?
City staff estimates a total project cost of almost $3.15 million, which includes projected construction costs based on the findings of consulting engineer Hans Wilson.
In recent months, city staff has proposed at least $2 million to $2.5 million, but that did not include the cost of construction.
At this price, property owners deemed to benefit from the pass will have the option of paying $983 up front or $399.53 per year, if paid over three years.
Area residents affected by the assessment include 2,112 water access units in the southern region of PGI — dubbed “the bird section” due to bird-oriented street names — as well as some properties in unincorporated Charlotte County.
How much more is it?
In 2015, the Punta Gorda Boater’s Alliance, along with Hans Wilson, estimated the total cost of the project to be around $1.5 million.
The 2015 preliminary estimate was based on known costs and benefiting parcels at that time, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. That $1.5 million was divided over 1,556 parcels, allowing for an assessment rate of $964 per parcel.
“We consistently communicated updated estimates as we received additional information,” wrote Reichert in an email to the Sun.
What changed?
The main cause for the cost increase comes down to construction.
In the 2015 report, the estimated construction cost was around $630,000. In January, Hans Wilson estimated that cost to be around $1.96 million based on their assessment of the final project details approved by state and federal agencies.
Mobilization is a big variable and depends on the contractor, according to Wilson.
“We upped the estimate to $100,000 (from the 2015 $25,000) to hedge our bets against local contractors being tied up with the seawall repairs associated with Hurricane Irma and the potential for other qualified contractors coming from outside the area,” Wilson wrote in a Jan. 29 email to city public works analyst Gary Disher.
In the Jan. 29 email, Wilson also noted changes in:
- Clear and Grub − The total area of impact to the mangroves in the area has increased due to shifting of the channel away. The contractor will also have to smooth the channel to minimize loss of sight distance for boaters.
- Dredged Material Handling − Due to objections from the area’s Home Owners Association, transporting the dredged material from the land has become more of a challenge than originally thought, which adds cost to the handling and trucking costs of getting debris and dredged material.
- Dredging − The width and depth required for the dredging since the 2015 report has increased from 50 feet to 609 feet and from negative 5 feet mean low water (level) to negative 6 feet MLW. These changes increased the volume of dredging by 9,690 cubic yards.
- Seawall Construction − “Based on the revised plan, we almost doubled the linear footage of shoreline to be stabilized by seawall,” Wilson wrote. “We did eliminate sections of seawall and substituted riprap revetments at a third of the cost.
What are the other costs?
City staff estimates capital cost for the project to be around $2.74 million. This includes design, permitting, legal, economist, land purchase, advertising and mailings costs. Taxes and interest were also added to the total project cost.
What’s next?
If City Council approves the initial assessment resolution Wednesday, city staff will be mailing notices to those affected property owners deemed to benefit from the additional harbor access.
