Charlotte County commissioners are cutting back on their coronavirus meetings.
For the first time since April 7, the board will not hold a weekly meeting, but will go back to its typical schedule of every other week.
To make up for the lack of an update on the pandemic's effects locally, Public Information Officer Brian Gleason said the county will arrange some kind of online presentation through social media, for people that have gotten used to a weekly update.
"The county will definitely be filling that void by getting information about the COVID-19 status out to the public on a regular basis," he said.
That update has included a number of department heads reporting to commissioners on the pandemic. Departments presenting every week have included health, emergency management, budget, legislative liaison, human services, tourism and parks. Gleason said he would work with those department heads to communicate updates to the public on the board's off weeks.
One local government watcher told the Sun he was alarmed to hear that the board would be eliminating the weekly public update, just as the pandemic is moving into the panic zone for certain parts of Florida.
To John Grossenbacher of Punta Gorda, the recent news was alarming that cases per day in Charlotte County are now averaging 8 compared to 5 a week ago.
"To me, a 60% increase may be the beginning of an alarming trend, and is something the public and the Commissioners should question and very closely monitor," he told the Sun. "A public meeting discussion of the local COVID situation allows for those type questions to be asked in public, not behind closed doors, and a public meeting also allows for public comment."
Also, he said, "Discontinuing weekly updates would seem to imply this pandemic is no longer a crisis and that the Board is now much less concerned ... The pandemic is not static. Too much can change in a short time, and now is not the time to take a public eye off the ball."
Gleason said that while cases are increasing in the county, it is not a huge spike as in other parts of the state and country.
"It's still concerning. It's not all hell breaking loose like in Miami," Gleason said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the county will continue to share its information with the public.
"I think we make major efforts to be as transparent as we can."
In March, the commission started holding emergency meetings on the pandemic. Each week, the board has reauthorized the state of emergency, which only lasts seven days by law.
The state of emergency can be reauthorized weekly by the county's executive staff — County Administrator Hector Flores. Commissioners started meeting every week, however, to stay on top of things.
Tuesday, however, several commissioners said they would not be able to attend some of the future meetings. Several said they thought every two weeks was possible at this point.
"We chose to meet (weekly), because we felt like we needed to have these meetings so we knew what was going on every week," Commission Chair Bill Truex said. "Now with things stabilizing, we think we're balanced out."
Commissioner Chris Constance said he is getting the information he needs in his one-on-one meetings with staff.
