You’ve been warned.
It’s time to put the phone down.
Starting today, local police departments and sheriff’s offices may issue citations for drivers who are texting behind the wheel.
The law went into effect July 1, and prohibits drivers from texting, emailing, instant messaging, etc. while operating a vehicle.
Spend your holiday money on gifts, not costly fines! 🎁— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) December 29, 2019
As of January 1, 2020, motorists can be stopped AND cited for texting and driving, and/or not using a device hands-free in work and school zones. Do your part - #PutItDown and #FocusOnDriving! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/76KJuV1eRj
The new law gave law enforcement the option to give drivers a grace period through Dec. 31, where troopers and officers could pull drivers over and give them a verbal or written warning instead of a ticket, the Miami Herald reported.
A second part of the law went into effect on Oct. 1, in which a motorist can be pulled over and issued a warning for using wireless communications devices in a handheld manner in school and work zones.
Starting today, motorists can be issued a citation for not using a device in a hands-free manner in school and work zones, unless during an emergency, according to information from Florida Highway Patrol.
“As with most traffic violations the deputy has the discretion to either issue a citation or warning as he/she deems appropriate,” said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bill Maymon.
Maymon added that distracted driving has become a leading cause for crashes in our area, particularly rear-end type crashes.
“Our recommendations to our citizens and visitors is to just put it down. The few seconds that your attention is drawn away from the road could result in a serious or even fatal crash. It’s just not worth it,” Maymon said.
Punta Gorda is taking a similar approach to the law.
“Our plan for the new law is to treat this just like we do for other traffic violations and allow officers to use their discretion at how it is enforced within the City of Punta Gorda,” said Lt. Dylan Renz.
Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the City of North Port, said their officers intend to follow the state statute regarding texting while driving.
“When it became appropriate we would be filing real tickets, that’s my anticipation for how it goes,” he said.
He added that he understands there are some issues with how the law will be enforced, but the law is common sense.
“A law is there to curtail that act,” Taylor said. “Most people understand it’s dangerous and not to do it. We’re not doing it because we like to give out tickets, we’re doing it because we want to keep people on the road safe.”
Taylor said drivers should keep in mind that if they’re texting while driving, they’re putting their lives and others at risk.
