More than 28 percent of Florida children are either overweight or obese.
Florida has the third-largest percentage of overweight children in the nation, according to a Wallethub study released in November.
Meanwhile, the state ranks 15th for the number of obese children.
And though these state numbers may seem concerning, there’s a silver lining.
Locally, our children are healthier, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health (FDOH).
With healthier weights seeming to prevail, children in Charlotte and Sarasota counties have better lifestyle choices that they can hopefully carry into a more sustainable adulthood.
According to the FDOH’s most recent available data from 2014, 69.6 percent of Charlotte County’s middle and high school students are at a healthy weight.
In Sarasota County, that registered at 70.9 percent.
A combined 24.5 percent of Charlotte County students, though, are either overweight or obese, this data shows.
In Sarasota County, 23.5 percent of students fall under this same classification.
For comparison, 28.2 percent of Florida children are overweight or obese, and this number rises to 31 percent nationally, according to the FDOH and the National Survey of Children’s Health.
The number of people who are obese and, or overweight increases as people enter adulthood.
In Charlotte and Sarasota counties, 34.9 and 38.6 percent of adults, respectively, are of healthy weight, according to the FDOH data.
So, overweight and obese adults make up more than half the population in both counties, with 95,750 adults in Charlotte County and over 200,100 adults in Sarasota County.
“A lot of those healthy habits start young and at home (with kids eating more meals at home on average),” said Will McWhirter, the former food and nutrition services specialist for Charlotte County Public Schools.
Though it’s practically impossible to set restrictions on how adults carry on their dietary habits, schools have to follow federal guidelines on the lunches they serve. The National School Lunch Program requires children in Kindergarten through fifth grade to be offered a lunch that is between 550 and 650 calories. Middle school students are offered meals that are 600 to 700 calories and high school students are offered meals that fall between 750 and 850 calories. Each meal’s calories, regardless of the age group, is required to have no more than 10 percent of its calories come from saturated fat.
“We try to fit in with certain trends on what our students would like, so we have to be aware of what our customers are desiring,” McWhirter said.
This includes the popular nachos, tangerine chicken and pizza that sell from the cafeteria so quickly at lunchtime. But, “because we have those requirements of sodium and saturated fat, we can’t offer something like nachos every single day of the week,” McWhirter said. “We’re offering things that students will enjoy and want to eat but also that we aren’t overwhelming them with the less nutritious of the options.”
What our schools are doing about it
“We are striving to teach lifelong fitness and important nutrition concepts,” said L.A. Ainger Middle School physical education teacher, Marla Lanham. In her 47-minute classes, Lanham not only encourages students to participate in fun and engaging exercises such as sports and intramurals, but also has discussions with students on nutrition, hygiene, prevention of disease and making great decisions.
Students are starting to keep a nutrition and exercise log, which they have done in the past, and record their information in their own personal journal.
The school also offers family and consumer science as an elective. This teaches students the importance of healthy eating, cooking and life skills in the kitchen and around home. “We are one of the schools very fortunate to offer this program,” Lanham said.
This doesn’t mean a piece of pie or a scoop of ice cream are bad, the dietitians said.
“As a dietitian, we try not to say any particular food is bad,” said McWhirter. “Anything can be part of a healthy, well balanced diet as long as you don’t eat a cheeseburger three meals a day; that would not be a wise decision.”
“Nothing but balanced diet is going to do you justice,” said Abigail DeLor, the school system’s dietetic intern. “It’s okay to eat a holiday meal, and holiday desserts, you should never punish yourself for doing that. Diet can also be mental.”
