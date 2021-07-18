Residents here sure do love their fireworks — especially the ones that can be shot in the air which were illegal for decades.
We ran a story a year ago about Florida's then-new law that said such fireworks can be used on Independence Day, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. This news apparently made a lot of people happy.
When we published the story last year, the article made the Top Five. Then something happened we've never seen happen before. A year later, as the Fourth of July approached a few weeks ago, the article appeared in the Top Five again.
And now, this week, it jumped to #1. That's pretty amazing for a story that was written a year ago.
By the way, while the fireworks are legal in Florida, there are some cities and counties that have still banned the "real" fireworks. You'll need to read the story to see which ones are local.
Visit the story at:
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Warm Mineral Springs almost re-opened; then the gator showed up
This is such a Florida story. I love it.
We all know about Warm Mineral Springs in North Port. In fact, it's even known in other parts of the world and is an "attraction" of sorts here.
Well, after Hurricane Elsa brushed past the area, Warm Mineral Springs had to close while repairs were made. Then park leaders announced the park would be opening. People lined up. They were ready to get back into the warm waters that many say are healing.
But then park staff noticed an alligator floating in the springs. That meant the park had to shut down until a trapper could be brought out. That normally happens relatively fast — but because there were a lot of gators in places they shouldn't be after Elsa, nobody knew how long it would be for the trapper to get there.
Only in Florida can everybody get excited about a park being opened, then get disappointed when they learn a living dinosaur got in the way. You can read this story at:
#3: Forecast cloudy for Venice restaurant icons
Not all the stories we write about local restaurants are joyful and happy.
Our food columnist, Sue Wade, wrote recently about two eateries in Venice where the forecast is "cloudy," as the headline says. And these restaurants have been around for a long time.
We're talking about Patches Restaurant and The Lucky Dog, two eateries where thousands of people have eaten over the years.
There is a story behind each restaurant — how they got started and what future they are facing. To learn more about these icons, visit:
#4: Report: Tax collector employee took bribe
Stories about government employees being charged with taking a bribe are rare. This is likely the reason why a story on a local tax collector's office employee made the Top Five.
The story is about Karina Dantin, 18, of Port Charlotte, who is accused of taking a bribe to falsify vehicle information. She was charged with bribery, a felony, along with two misdemeanors: Perjury and falsifying public or court records.
To get more details on what happened, visit:
#5: Mapping out the future for SR 776
One of the most important roads for Englewood — a community that links Charlotte and Sarasota counties — is State Road 776. What should its future be?
The advisory board for the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization is tasked with recommending where road money for that county gets spent, and the subject of S.R. 776 was front and center. My favorite quote in the article comes from Gary Harrell of the advisory board.
He said, "We don’t want it to look like U.S. 41." Hallelujah.
But I suspect with the phenomenal growth we are seeing in our area, S.R. 776 is going to end up looking like U.S. 41, one way or the other.
To learn more about the future of S.R. 776 and what is already planned, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
