This summer, through a partnership with the Lorenzo de Medici Institute in Italy, nine of my fellow Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) students and I had the opportunity to study abroad for a month in Florence, Italy.
Studying abroad in Italy impacted my life in many ways. Not only did it give me a new perspective of the world, but it allowed me to find a different side of myself. Studying in a foreign country taught me communication and listening skills, as well as to become a more independent person. I engrained myself in and fell in love with the Italian culture, learned about its food and religion, and visited some of Italy’s most beautiful cities. I also gained unimaginable knowledge of Florence’s beginnings, and how it came to be the city it is today.
At the Lorenzo de Medici Institute, I took a class called “Florentia: The Ancients Roots of Florence” where I learned things that I never would have found in any book or classroom in the United States. Learning about the first people that lived in Florence and how different civilizations impacted the land and the culture of the city caught my attention. I became very passionate and curious about the history of Florence and wanted to learn more every day.
When I wasn’t in class, I would practice my Italian language skills with the local people. I would go to cafés early in the morning and ask for a cappuccino or a panini. Many times, the server would help me by speaking both English and Italian until I completely understood what he was saying to me. Other times, when my friends and I walked farther away from the center of the city, we were surrounded by only Italian citizens. In this part of the town, I could find restaurants with the best Italian food, including my favorite pasta called spaghetti alla carbonara. Later in the month, I was able to learn how to cook this dish in a cooking class hosted by the Lorenzo de Medici Institute.
Aside from the classroom and cultural lessons, my experience in Italy also helped with my personal growth as well. Being away from home for so long was tough, but it was a perfect time to start becoming a more independent person. Having responsibilities in the apartment I shared with roommates such as cleaning up after using the living areas and doing laundry were the first steps to start feeling like a true grown up. I also began buying groceries and cooking for myself, which helped me enhance my skills in the kitchen.
Because of the support of FSW’s Center for International Education and the FSW Foundation, I had the opportunity to study in such a beautiful country, rich in history. I would encourage every student to embrace any study abroad opportunities that are available for them.
