The average male killer whale can weigh up to 12,000 pounds. The same goes for an average African bush elephant.
Now, imagine that same weight in pills.
Since the start of “Operation Medicine Cabinet” in 2010, Punta Gorda authorities have incinerated approximately 12,000 pounds of unused and expired medication from the area.
"I would say a majority of (dropbox) users are definitely from Punta Gorda," said Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs. "In the beginning, we had residents coming from Englewood, Port Charlotte and more, but now I would say the majority are from south of the river."
In Charlotte County, the sheriff's office destroyed almost 1,900 pounds of medicines in 2018 alone. That disposal program began in 2011, and it's not the only one.
Medication drop-boxes are also offered in the counties of Sarasota and DeSoto, along with the city of North Port.
While programs like these can go by different names − "Operation Medicine Cabinet" in Punta Gorda or "Operation Pill Drop" for Charlotte County, for example − the goal is the same.
Ultimately, the programs are aimed at getting rid of dangerous and potentially deadly prescription drugs before they fall into the wrong hands; and to protect the environment in the process.
Aside from making many of the drugs, Big Pharma isn't a part of the cleanup.
Local nonprofits like Drug Free Charlotte County buy the drop boxes and in some cases, as with Charlotte County, you pay for the incineration. Funding for that comes out of the county's general fund.
"These programs are important everywhere, not just Punta Gorda, to keep medications out of landfills and anywhere it would become a soil and groundwater pollutant. Medication in the environment is unhealthy for flora, fauna and humans," said Skip Powell, Punta Gorda Fire Department executive assistant.
Program evolves in Charlotte County
Guess where many kids get drugs they shouldn't have?
"Our teen surveys report that for the 10 percent of our high school age teens in Punta Gorda who are abusing prescription drugs, the No. 1 place that they get these drugs is in the home of parents, relatives or friends," said Chrissie Salazar, executive director of Drug Free Punta Gorda.
Drug Free Punta Gorda, Drug Free Charlotte County, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Punta Gorda Police Department and the fire department work together to bring Charlotte's program to life.
"It then becomes critical that our prevention work begins with getting the message to all adults in the community to remove unwanted/unused prescription or over-the-counter drugs, as well as lock-up other current medicines," Salazar said. "In addition, it's important to know how many drugs you currently have (you need to count them)."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6 million people over the age of 12 will begin to abuse prescription drugs in the next year. Every day in the United States approximately 2,500 youths, between the ages of 12 and 17, abuse prescription drugs for the first time.
"The genesis of (our) program is that it started eight or so years ago," said Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs. "People would show up with one of two things − a coffee can or milk jug of syringes or a shoe box or bag loaded with medications. We take it personal when we have to turn people away at our front door."
At the time, Briggs said it was illegal for anyone in the fire and police departments to take prescription medications from people whether they were expired or went unused due to the death of a relative or other reasons.
"People are trying to do the right thing and we had to send them out the door," Briggs said.
To accommodate these residents, Briggs said he worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to create new policy that would allow the county to implement an initiative like the "Operation Medicine Cabinet" program.
Before creation of the new policy, it was illegal for the department to hold medications prescribed to someone else, "even in a controlled setting", Briggs said.
"Nobody (around here) had a program like that at the time," Briggs said. "The closest thing to a (similar) program was in Collier County where they had a drop-off spot at the coroner’s office."
As part of the policy, the program had to have a law enforcement component.
"Our cabinet ... it's like a missile silo sequence (from the movies)," Briggs said. "If you look at our cabinet, you’ll see two locks. We (PGFD) have a key. The (Punta Gorda) police department has a key ... all kinds of fail-safes have to be met."
"There are daily drop-offs of medications by citizens," said Powell. "During 'season', the cabinet averages a fill-up (35 to 45 pounds) a week. Other times of the year, it can go to every other week."
A drop-off container sits inside the PGFD lobby and is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The cabinet is double-locked and secured to the floor.
Medicines (bottles and all) go into a cardboard container.
When the container is full, it is treated the same as any item of police evidence for disposal and stored in the PGPD evidence vault.
It is then weighed, sealed with evidence tape and signed off by a representative of PGFD and PGPD.
The containers then go to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement office in Fort Myers to be incinerated.
Between Punta Gorda and CCSO, there are four locations available for safe disposal.
The Safety Complex (PGFD and PGPD) located at 1410 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda
CCSO Headquarters near Airport Way, located at 7474 Utilities Road in Punta Gorda, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CCSO District 3 Office (Promenades Mall), located at 3280 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m
Englewood − District 1 Office, located at 110501 Willmington Blvd. in Englewood, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sarasota, DeSoto counties also collect
In North Port, residents and visitors can dispose of their medications at the North Port Police Department lobby, located at 4980 City Hall Blvd.
"The drop-off box is used constantly. I believe it is emptied once a week, no matter how much is in it," said Joshua Taylor, North Port public information officer.
Over the last two years (2017 and 2018), North Port has disposed of almost 1,600 pounds of unused and expired medications.
"We do an annual event where we promote a weekend day to clean medicine cabinets and drop off as part of 'National Take Back Day'," Taylor said. "The last few years it has been in October. They have brought in anywhere between 30-70 pounds on that day alone."
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has permanent drop boxes at the sheriff’s office headquarters, 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota, and the south county office, 4531 State Road 776, Venice. Both are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The New College Police Department, 501 College Drive in Sarasota, will also accept unused and expired medication.
In DeSoto County, residents and visitors can dispose of their medications at the DeSoto County Sheriff Office, 208 E. Cypress Street, Arcadia. They do not accept liquids or needles.
The Arcadia Police Department does offer any disposal options.
Are there other options for safe disposal?
Drug Free Punta Gorda has been hosting the DEA National Take Back Day every spring and fall for the past five years.
"On those days, on average, an additional 100-plus pounds of unused/unwanted drugs are collected," Salazar said.
For 2019, the spring event is being held Saturday, April 27.
Volunteers will be available at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"The key that we like to convey regarding all prescriptions, and over-the-counter (drugs)," Salazar said, "... is 'Safe Use - Safe Storage - Safe Disposal'."
