2020 Census field staff will begin knocking on doors to gather information on Aug. 4. They'll be working to verify addresses and gather information on living quarters in order to accurately count the population through Oct. 11.
According to the AARP, scammers may also use the opportunity to "adopt the mantle of officialdom in hopes of winning your trust." But there are some things official census agents will never ask for, including your full social security number, bank account number, or passwords.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office provided the following ways to verify an individual is a Census Bureau employee and avoid scams:
1) The field representative will present an ID badge that includes their name, photograph, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
2) A field representative will carry an official bag with the Census Bureau logo or a laptop for conducting the survey.
3) The field representative will provide you with a letter from the Census Bureau on official letterhead stating why they are visiting your residence.
4) Field representatives conduct their work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
5) Upon request, the field representative will provide you with their supervisor's contact information or a phone number for your Census Bureau Regional Office. The Regional Office supervises the activities of all field representatives in your area.
To independently confirm the person at your door is a Census Bureau employee, you can enter their name in the Census Bureau's staff search website or contact the Regional Office for your state.
The regional officer for Charlotte County is in Atlanta with phone number 1-800-424-6974. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2020 Census can be found online at www.census.gov.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.