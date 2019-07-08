With so many seasonal residents out of state for more than half the year, many homes in Punta Gorda sit unoccupied for months at a time.
To help prevent burglaries and other criminal activity in these residential areas, Punta Gorda offers an Away From Home program through the Punta Gorda Police Department.
The program began in 2008.
Homeowners register with the city online or over the phone and if a problem exists at their property — suspicious activity, utility emergencies or other urgent conditions — they will be notified of what's happening.
Lt. Dylan J. Renz, PGPD public information officer, said that they get hundreds of calls in the summer seasons for house checks.
"The program itself serves as a great deterrent to home burglaries during the summer and fall months," Renz said.
Members of the PGPD Volunteers on Patrol will also conduct periodic house checks for residents that are away.
"We used it when we were seasonal," said City Council member Debby Carey. "It provided tremendous peace of mind."
Four ways to keep your home safe:
Make Sure Your Home is Secure
Make sure that your alarm system is functioning and that all exterior doors and windows are locked properly. Ensure that both handle locks and deadbolt locks on doors are secure. Sliding glass doors should have additional security measures such as slide locks in place. Make sure that your garage door is locked and not just closed.
Remove Valuables
If possible, store valuables that you are not taking with you in a safety deposit box or other off-site location. For larger items such as televisions or other valuables that you cannot remove, make sure that they cannot be seen from outside your home through any windows.
Keep Your Absence Quiet
Make sure that you are not advertising that your home is vacant. Forward your mail, suspend newspaper deliveries, and make sure you update your address for any online purchases that you make. Avoid posting travel or vacation plans on social media letting everyone know when your home will be vacant.
Make Friends
Having someone in your neighborhood that you trust who is a year-round resident keeping an eye on your home while you are gone can be invaluable. They will be able to regularly check on your home and will likely notice small things that seem out of place. They can also remove any advertisements, free papers or door handlers that may be left without your knowledge. If you don’t have a neighbor that can do it, ask a trusted friend or relative to help keep an eye on your property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.