Like a lot of pet owners, Shirley DiPietro had no idea her dog could get breast cancer.
In recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Sun has highlighted the stories of survivors in its Daily Break and Feeling Fit sections.
DiPietro reached out to the Sun to talk about a survival story of a different breed: her 13-year-old poodle, Alana.
“She’s a breast cancer survivor,” said DiPietro, 71, of Punta Gorda.
Two years ago, she noticed a small, marble-like lump in one of Alana’s breasts. She took her to the veterinarian, who said it was breast cancer.
“It was scary,” DiPietro said, “not knowing it could happen to dogs.”
The vet removed the tumor and spayed Alana, which increased her chance of survival.
“I wrapped her in a fluffy pink blanket and brought her home like a little baby,” DiPietro said.
Since then, she’s remained cancer-free.
Breast cancer is more likely to be found in female dogs who have not been spayed, according to petmd.com. It’s rarely found in male dogs.
Mammary gland tumors are the most common type of tumor found in unaltered female dogs.
How do you know if your dog has breast cancer?
The most common symptom is one or more masses in the mammary glands. A lump that moves is more likely to be benign; one that’s fixed is more likely to be malignant, according to petmd.com. It’s typically found in older dogs; the median age for diagnosis is 10.5 years.
How can you prevent it?
Spay your dog before her first heat cycle. Not doing this increases her chance of developing breast cancer from 0.5% to 8%. After the second heat cycle, risk increases to 26%.
What breeds are likelier to get it?
Toy and miniature poodles, English springer spaniels, Brittany spaniels, English cocker spaniels, English setters, pointers, German shepherds, Maltese and Yorkshire terriers.
What is the treatment?
Surgery to remove the tumor and any affected lymph nodes and tissue; chemotherapy for more advanced cases.
