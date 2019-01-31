Step 1: Get inspired
The goal of the How-To festival was to give residents a taste of something for a half-hour to hopefully foster a longtime interest.
“Lifelong learning is a big part of what we do here every day,” said Erin Creighton, supervisor of Mid-County-Regional Library. “This is just on a bigger scale.”
Step 2: Set a date, time and place
The How-To Festival took place at the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Step 3: Schedule a lot of fun, interesting activities
Visitors to the library could voice their interests on a board to the staff members, which resulted in more than 50 presentations, some that repeated all throughout the day, and some, like “How to laminate dough,” were a one-time show.
The library partnered with Charlotte County’s parks and recreation department and the University of Florida’s Institution of Food and Agricultural Sciences to show varying activities.
“(We had) information about geocaching, how to frost a cake, how to finger knit, and how to start a band, and tons of other topics,” Creighton said. “I think it’s important for people to keep educating themselves.”
Step 4: Tell people about the festival
“We saw an advertisement for it,” said Melissa Masterson, who had just missed the 11:30 “How to start fishing in Florida” presentation with her son, Anthony Harris. David Plautz, a recreation specialist with the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation department, was putting on the presentation and took time afterwards to teach Harris the basics.
“When a tuna hits, hold on tight,” Plautz said, while pulling the line connected to the fishing pole Harris was holding. Meanwhile, Masterson’s daughter came up with a piece of frosted cake.
Her daughter, Jazmine Harris, was actually the reason the family attended. “She had a bunch marked down,” Masterson said. The family earlier had done the “How to save a life in 3 easy steps” presented by Katie Meier, the aquatics director for the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation department. Jazmine Harris then attended the “How to frost a cake” seminar, where she received information on different frosting types and saw how a certain spinning table could make frosting cakes a lot more clean and easy.
The three then were intrigued by a rat snake that was being shown at the “How to enjoy Florida’s upland wildlife” presentation done by Jason Thompson, an environmental specialist for Charlotte County’s community services. Thompson taught residents, some of which weren’t big fans of the reptile, that snakes weren’t all that bad.
“All of them are good snakes,” Thompson said, “you just have to respect them.” He told residents that snakes can be very beneficial to have near their home, and to just leave them alone if they visit, but if residents don’t want even a docile rat snake to slither in their garden to keep food indoors and don’t feed your pets outside.
Step 5: Have the festival
With a full parking lot Saturday, swarms of people rushed from room to room finding activities. One was the “How to make butter” presentation done by Crystal Diff, the program coordinator for the library’s history division.
She handed out a small, plastic ramekin filled to the brim with chilled heavy whipping cream and told everyone to shake the cup. After five minutes of sloshing around the heavy whipping cream, the fat molecules separated to buttermilk and a glob of butter.
“It’s a great activity to do with people of all ages,” Diff said. “You can also tie in history, and talk about pioneers.” Diff will have an hour-long presentation on making butter in the future, where she will bring out her various historic churns and discuss how the act of making butter has evolved.
For those who want to make their own butter at home, she suggests using a blender. “You want to mix up the milk without adding air to it,” she said. The added air will yield whipped cream.
So far, Diff considered the event a success. “This is fun,” she said. “Everyone gets a taste of different topics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.