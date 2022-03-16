Charlotte County needs to start selling itself to European tourists, the tourism director advised commissioners this week, and beef up its sports advertising.
And the county needs a new tourism office, said Commissioner Chris Constance.
Tourism tax dollars will start to pile up in the coming years without a plan to invest those funds in the tourism industry, Budget Director Gordon Burger advised commissioners during a workshop on the future of the tourism fund.
"Today is what I call the rainbow session," Burger said of this budget workshop compared to future workshops that may dwell on funds expected to fall short in the future. "This is the only (workshop) where you're going to have a good problem."
Funded with room taxes, the tourism tax fund will start to shoot up shortly after the opening of the Sunseeker resort in Charlotte Harbor in 2023, Burger said.
Other new hotels will be a resort near Gasparilla and a hotel in Babcock Ranch, he said.
Conservative estimates are that the tourism fund, which comes from room taxes, will grow from $6.5 million today to more than $10 million in 2025, he said. Funds will climb again in 2031 when the county pays off its debt for building the Charlotte Sports Park, used by the Tampa Bay Rays for spring training.
Tourism Director Sean Doherty said his department has already created two new marketing positions and hired two people to market meetings, conferences and leisure activities. Now, the county has 10 tourism employees, still far below Lee County's 30 employees.
Charlotte County has been behind on marketing its sports facilities compared to other counties in Southwest Florida, he said. It now has the new Centennial Park pool, built for college team winter practices, and more time available at the Charlotte Sports Park since the departure of the minor league baseball team, the Snow Crabs. Some of that time is being used for high school graduations, he said.
A new possibility will be concerts.
For the county as a whole, Doherty said, it's time for to start selling in the European market.
"We're the only destination from Tampa to Naples that does not have international representation," Doherty said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked for reassurance that the county would not be attracting crowds it cannot handle.
"I understand we want to have a robust campaign," Tiseo said, "but look at what's going on now … We're busting at the seams. How much more can we take?"
Much of the new marketing is for the summer season, Doherty said, when the county is not overrun. For example, he said, Europeans typically come in the summer where they stay longer and spend more than American tourists.
Doherty also warned that some competition markets, which he did not name, are still in lockdown. Once they reopen, he said, the competition will be fierce.
"It's a boom economy now," Constance told Tiseo. "What we're looking at is a year or two or three down the line."
Tiseo asked Community Services Director Tommy Scott for his opinion on whether the Rays will continue to use Charlotte County's park for spring training, given their stated frustration with staying in Tampa.
"We don't have any indication that they're leaving," said Scott. "The Rays have been good partners for the county, and we've been good partners for them as well."
"I'd hate to invest millions and millions of dollars, and we're stuck without a team," Tiseo said.
Commissioners also debated the long-standing question of whether the Event Center in Punta Gorda will need a parking garage.
At present, Doherty said, complaints are not about parking but about the size or number of rooms in the Event Center.
So Tiseo said he would like to approach the city about going in on building a parking garage.
"The city doesn't have any money for a parking garage, I can pretty much clarify that for you," said Commissioner Chris Constance, who represents that district.
Overall, it's a good problem to have, Commissioner Ken Doherty said.
"I'd much rather have this problem than the alternative," he said.
