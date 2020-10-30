With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, health and safety trumps trick-or-treating this Halloween.
“It remains critical that Floridians continue to practice preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19,” wrote Brandi Newhouse, of the Florida Department of Health, in an email to the Sun. “These measures include washing your hands frequently, staying home when sick and following the most up-to-date CDC guidance.”
The state health department has provided tips to ensure a safe and healthy Halloween.
In areas where trick-or-treating is allowed, safety precautions include:
Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.
Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flame.
Look for “flame resistant” on the costume labels. Wigs and accessories should also clearly indicate this.
Avoid any sharp or long swords, canes or sticks as a costume accessory. Your child can easily be hurt by these accessories if he or she stumbles or trips.
Do not use decorative contact lenses without an eye examination and a prescription from an eye care professional.
For those unable to trick-or-treat, some safe activities for the family include:
Carving or decorating pumpkins with family members and displaying them. Children can draw a face with markers and parents can do the cutting. Consider using a flashlight or glow stick instead of a candle to light your pumpkin. If you do use a candle, a votive candle is safest. Do not place candlelit pumpkins on a porch or any path where visitors may pass close by.
Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations.
Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples.
Attending a small, outdoor and open-air costume parade or have a virtual costume contest.
For those planning to hand out candy, the health department advises:
Remove tripping hazards to keep your home safe for trick-or-treaters.
Keep the porch and front yard clear of anything a child could trip over such as garden hoses, toys, bikes and lawn decorations.
Check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.
Sweep wet leaves from sidewalks and steps.
Provide grab-and-go goodie bags instead of individual pieces of candy.
If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
Health department representatives encourage parents to give their child a good meal prior to parties and trick-or-treating to prevent overindulgence on candy, and to keep an eye as to what the child has in his or her mouth while trick-or-treating.
Additional resources for a safe and healthy Halloween can be found on the websites for the American Academy of Pediatrics and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
