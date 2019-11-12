PUNTA GORDA — If you’re grieving for the loss of a loved one this holiday season, know that you are not alone.
“When someone you love dies, it can be heart breaking,” said Melodie Austin of GriefShare, a 13-week support group for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. “God does not want us to grieve alone. We shouldn’t. There are lots of folks out there to walk with on your journey of grieving.”
Austin and GreifShare have planned a “Surviving the Holidays”, half-day seminar for Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Our heart goes out to anyone facing the holidays and not sure how they are going to get through,” Austin said. “Grieving the loss of a loved one is tough and during the holiday season, it becomes even harder. Everyone seems to be ‘merry and bright’ while your loneliness becomes even more painful.”
The goal of the program is to give people the tools they need to not only survive the holidays during times of grieving, but also to find hope.
Some of those tools include:
• Be kind to yourself while grieving.
• Don’t feel you have to attend all the parties.
• If you do attend them, it’s a good idea to drive yourself so that you can leave if you need to if you are overcome with emotions.
• Have a plan for how you are going to spend Christmas and Thanksgiving.
• Give yourself permission to grieve and by doing that, allow your family members to grieve.
• Most of all, be real.
“We tend to stuff everything down or numb our pain and that’s harmful for us and our families and our friends,” Austin said.
The event is located at 1st United Methodist Church, 507 West Marian Ave., Punta Gorda, in the Bryant Life Center.
A full breakfast will be provided as well as a video featuring many top national grief counselors.
There will also be an opportunity for attendees to break into small groups for sharing.
“All of this is free to any grieving adult,” Austin said. “If you have been grieving the death of someone for a week, a month, a year, 10 years or more, or if you know someone who is grieving, please consider joining us for this important event.”
Seating is limited and by reservation only. The official cut-off for reservations was Sunday, Nov. 10, however Austin said there is still time to reserve a spot.
To do so, call Austin at 941-661-0842 or email her at melharryaustin@yahoo.com before Friday.
