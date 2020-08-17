Despite many shops, restaurants and other services reopening and becoming available throughout Charlotte County, some people may still be interested in staying home. However, after four months in quarantine, finding something to do could prove to be a challenge. Fortunately, the Charlotte County Libraries and History division has provided a solution.
From Mondays to Saturdays through the rest of August, the libraries will be hosting a virtual How-To Festival, in which members of Charlotte County will be teaching new skills to the community. The tutorials can be found on the Charlotte County Library’s Facebook page, and viewers can learn about different topics that range from “practical home, car and boat maintenance, and internet safety, along with artistic and creative offerings such as guitar tuning, line-dancing and public speaking,” says reference and adult service librarian, Bill MacDonald.
This is the second annual How-To Festival. However, this year is the first time the festival has gone virtual.
“Initially, the transition (to online) was a bit overwhelming,” MacDonald says. “(But) once we had the videotaping/editing template and process determined, and a few demonstrations ready to publish, the completion of the Virtual How-to Festival seemed very doable.”
At the first festival in 2019, many of the tutorials were conducted by library and community service staff members. “It was the first year and the Charlotte County Library Staff was eager to get the event rolling,” said MacDonald. However, this year they made a point to find people from the Charlotte County community to do the tutorials. As a result, all the presenters and topics are new this year.
The Charlotte County Library doesn’t think the fact that the festival has gone virtual will hinder “attendance” one bit — in fact, MacDonald thinks that due to the festival being online, it’ll be easier for more people to access.
“Many individuals are spending more time at home during this pandemic, and they are in constant search of stimulating, new and exciting information,” he said. He explains that offering the festival virtually can allow people to view the videos on their own schedule, and as many times as they want, rather than only being able to watch it once on a specific day and time. “This format provides flexibility and is likely an easier fit with people’s hectic lives and commitments,” he continues. “Additionally, people who might not feel comfortable coming out to the event will be able to learn new information from the comfort of their own homes.”
MacDonald thinks both spectators and exhibitors alike can benefit from the event. He says it is important that spectators have an opportunity to acquire new skills and expand their general knowledge, while also allowing exhibitors to “share their talents, passions and skills with their fellow community members. They can take pride that they are enriching the lives of their neighbors and fellow Charlotte County residents.”
“We are excited to highlight the talents and knowledge within our community,” MacDonald said.
If you have a skill you think others would benefit from learning about, consider lending your knowledge to next year’s How-To Festival. Contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or email him at Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov to learn more about participating.
