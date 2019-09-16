PORT CHARLOTTE — The weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities could usher in higher prices at pumps later this week, according to the American Automobile Association.
After a series of drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, crude oil prices had increased during the weekend.
The attacks hit two Saudi processing plants, knocking out half of the kingdom's oil capacity, and nearly 6% of what the world consumes on a daily basis.
President Donald Trump authorized releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to balance the market.
AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a Sunday statement: "This is a fluid situation which has quickly ignited, but could also flame out - depending on how the market responds over the next couple of days."
Jenkins noted: "If oil prices hold at current levels, drivers could see gas prices begin to rise anywhere from 5-20 cents by the end of the week."
Monday morning the average regular gas prices in Charlotte County were $2.37, $2.38 in Sarasota County, $2.39 in Lee County, and $2.42 in DeSoto County, according to information from AAA.
The state average was $2.40, with the national average at $2.56 per gallon, AAA reports.
