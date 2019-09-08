Staff Report
Area businesses and organizations have announced efforts to help people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. Here is what they’re doing and how you can get involved.
PUNTA GORDA
Florida Premier Contractors
3691 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, 941-205-1400
The company announced on Facebook they have partnered with Cheney Brothers, Inc. in Punta Gorda, Dean’s South of the Border, Harpoon Harry’s, Los Dos Cristianos Coffee, and Move Mountains to collect supplies for the Bahamas.
Dogs by Melissa
731 Solana Loop, Punta Gorda, 941-234-6182
The dog trainer announced on Facebook that she is collecting pet supplies items for the animals impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Items can be dropped off at the above location from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Punta Gorda Animal Hospital
25120 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-639-8717
The animal hospital shared on Facebook that they are accepting unopened bags and cans of pet food to be taken to the Bahamas. For those who are not local, but still wish to donate, you can send donations to the hospital through Amazon.
Bloom Academy
24368 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, 941-655-8150
The daycare announced on their Facebook page that they are collecting kids’ items through the end of next week. Some of the items they’re requesting include: diapers, wipes, clothing (infant and up), formula, bottles, pacifiers, baby blankets, etc.
Dean’s South of the Border
130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, 941-575-6100
Dean’s put out a sign in front of the restaurant that they are collecting for those affected by Hurricane Dorian. They are collecting diapers, batteries, new blankets, flashlights, cleaning supplies, etc. They are not accepting clothes. They will be collecting until Monday and donations will go to the Bahamas, one of the locations being Green Turtle Cay.
Florida Tree & Ground Maintenance Inc.
23422 Janice Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-613-3613
Owner Nick Mayl posted on his Facebook page that he will collect donations for those affected by the hurricane. Once his boat is full of supplies and the Bahamian government opens up so he is able to deliver, and sea conditions are safe, he will head to the Bahamas to drop off the supplies. For those interested, they can drop off supplies to his office in Punta Gorda.
Helping Hands of SWFL
318 Tamiami Trail, Suite 212, Punta Gorda, 941-347-8886
They will serve as a drop-off site for Florida Tree & Ground Maintenance Inc., who will fill a boat with supplies and deliver them to the Bahamas. They are requesting first-aid kits, shovels, gloves, camping water filters, canned food, powdered milk, baby formula, wipes, diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, towels, socks, work shoes, flashlights, tarps, heavy duty trash bags, blankets, pet food, feminine products.
Harpoon Harry’s
1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, 941-637-1177
The restaurant posted a Facebook update that they will accept donations to send to Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas next Tuesday. They are collecting building and construction materials, nonperishable food items, first-aid supplies, toiletries, baby supplies, and survival supplies, including mosquito nets/bug repellent, batteries, solar-powered lamps or lanterns, flashlights, pet supplies and food, and cleaning supplies. For incentive, they are offering a free domestic beer or well drink to those who donate.
PORT CHARLOTTE
JT’s Custom Pools
1040 Buena Vista Circle, Port Charlotte, 941-444-0493
The company announced on Facebook that they, too, will serve as a collection site for supplies going to the Bahamas.
J Gregory Group Insurance Services
20020 Veterans Blvd. STE 11, Port Charlotte, 941-525-4132
The company announced on Facebook they will serve as a collection site for items going to the Bahamas.
Christopher Costello: Allstate Insurance
13435 S McCall Rd, Unit 10, Port Charlotte, 941- 473-0528
The agency announced on Facebook that they are serving as a donation site on behalf of Agape Flights for supplies for those affected by Hurricane Dorian. They will be collecting until Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Krista’s Cheese Kakery
3036 Tamiami Trail Unit B, Port Charlotte, 941-235-8570
The business owner announced on Facebook she is collecting supplies and gift cards for the Bahamas. Gift cards accepted in the Bahamas would include Visa or Master Card gift certificates, which could be used at grocery stores, KFC, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Marco’s, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Papa John’s, Pollo Tropical, Burger King, Wendy’s, Popeye’s, Outback, CVS and Zaxby’s. According to the Facebook post, 20 local business owners are working together for the initiative. The owner has a Penske 26-foot truck being delivered to her shop to load with supplies, which is expected to leave the area on Sept. 19.
Body Gallery Tattoo and Piercing
3527 Tamiami Trail unit A, Port Charlotte, 941-979-9819
On Facebook, the shop announced it is collecting toiletries: toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, wipes, diapers, etc.; new underwear and socks; new pillows and blankets; basic first-aid supplies; hand sanitizer; ice packs; canned goods; batteries; flashlights and lanterns. Collection will go on until Sept. 13. For incentive, the shop is offering every person who donates $20 worth of supplies and a raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing to win a $500 gift certificate.
NORTH PORT
C&F Movers
3195 Commerce Parkway Unit B, North Port, 941-766-1617
The moving company announced on its Facebook page that it will serve as a donation site for Krista’s Cheese Kakery’s.
Sparkle Bright Pools
1511 Sumter Blvd., and 1201 W Price Blvd., North Port, 941-423-6003
The company’s two North Port locations will serve as drop off locations for Krista’s Cheese Kakery’s collection efforts.
IL Primo Pizza Cocoplum
16979 Tamiami Trail, North Port, 941-888-2963
The pizzeria will serve as a donation site for Krista’s Cheese Kakery’s collection efforts.
LifeSong Midwifery
941-423-4342
2575 N Toledo Blade Blvd., Unit 3, North Port
The business announced on Facebook that they are serving as a donation site for supplies for the Bahamas in conjunction with Agape Flights. Items needed include: non-perishable food items, paper/baby supplies, cleaning supplies, first-aid items, etc. They will be dropping all items off at Agape Flights in Venice to be transported.
Los Dos Cristianos Coffee
1120 Plantation Blvd., North Port, 941-483-6516
The coffee shop posted on Facebook that they are participating in donation efforts for the Bahamas. They are collecting building and construction materials, toiletries, medical needs, baby supplies and survival supplies. For incentive, they are offering a 20-ounce coffee for donations. They are also offering discounts based on how many shares their Facebook post gets.
American Legion Post 254
6648 Taneytown St., 941-423-7311
The American Legion in the North Port Estates area is collecting donations at its lodge. Already coming in: diapers, towels and food.
“Just about anything they can use, we will take,” said Bonnie Burrane, of North Port’s American Legion Post 254. “Canned goods, pet food and supplies, sheets, tarps, chain saws, what have you. We will get the items to them.”
The American Legion post expects to send at least two trucks of supplies to the East Coast of Florida for shipment to affected areas of the Bahamas.
For more information: americanlegion254.us.
ENGLEWOOD
Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary and Phillips Landscaping
6900 San Casa Drive, Building 1, Unit 1
“The staging area is Phillips Landscaping,” Jim Hinck said. “Brian Phillips is a club member and his yard is where everything is going.” The collected items will go onto pallets. They’ll be wrapped and trucked across the state to be shipped to Rotarians in the Bahamas.
The Rotarians suggested cleaning products, nonperishable food and construction supplies are needed right away. Items may be brought to Phillips Landscaping, 6900 San Casa Drive, Building 1, Unit 1, Englewood, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays. Checks may be made out to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Foundation and sent to P.O. Box 897 Englewood, FL 34295, or dropped off at Rowley Insurance Agency, 262 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar,
779 W. Wentworth St., 941-475-3712 and Englewood fire stations
Collected items include canned and nonperishable food, hygiene products, light clothing, sandals, diapers, tarps, nails, tools, bottled water and first-aid supplies. Donations can be brought to the Snooks Bayside Restaurant & Grand Tiki Bar at Royal Palm Marina or any of the following Englewood fire stations:
Station 71, 599 S. Indiana Ave.; Station 72, 5060 Placida Road; Station 73, 1967 Englewood Road; Station 74, 403 Boundary Blvd.; Station 75, 6340 Vermillion St.; Station 76, 9495 Placida Road; and Admin Office, 516 Paul Morris Road.
Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave., 941-474-5511
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce has set up a table and is a collection point for items donated for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas. The chamber is at 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 941-474-5511.
VENICE
Off the Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, 2107 Tamiami Trail S., 941-497-2048
The brewery joined forces with The Law Place Hurricane Dorian Relief Effort to collect supplies for those affected. Requested items include: canned goods, boxed food, water purifiers, toiletries, baby supplies, bedding, candles and matches, bug spray, dog and cat food, first aid items, plastic bags, etc.
Agape Flights
100 Airport Ave E, Venice 941-488-0990
The company posted an update via Facebook that they will be collecting and delivering supplies to the Bahamas. They are collecting nonperishable food items: protein or granola bars, prepackaged pouches/packets of chicken or tuna (no cans), prepackaged cheese or peanut butter crackers, peanut butter (no glass containers), trail mix, paper/baby supplies: antibacterial hand and face wipes, toilet paper, diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies: mops, brooms, buckets, sponges, bleach tablets, hygiene first-aid supplies (travel sizes preferred): toothpaste and brushes, shampoo, soap, sanitary napkins, deodorant, miscellaneous items: generators, chain saws, hand tree saws, flashlights, batteries (AAA, AA, C, D Cell only), solar lights, tarps, work gloves, shovels, first-aid supplies: band-aids, triple antibiotic ointment, ibuprofen, They will not be collecting clothing, bottled water, liquid bleach, or medications.
If you don’t want to shop, you can give a monetary donation at agapeflights.com and choose Relief Fund.
REGIONALLY
The Salvation Army
According to Colette Koltay, spokesperson for The Salvation Army of Port Charlotte, The Salvation Army is on standby in the Bahamas to provide meals and other services as soon as it is possible to get into affected areas. “TSA is collaborating with the emergency management officials to assess immediate and long-term recovery needs,” she said.
Koltay said 75 mobile units are on standby for post landfall. Each unit is capable of feeding 500-1,500 meals per day.
Donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org. Designate 2019 Hurricane Dorian on all checks.
Compiled by Englewood Sun Editor Chris Porter, along with Sun Staff Writers Brianna Kwasnik, and Tom Harmening
