Area businesses and organizations have announced efforts to help people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. Here is what they’re doing and how you can get involved.
PUNTA GORDA
•Punta Gorda Animal Hospital
25120 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-639-8717
The Animal Hospital shared on Facebook that they will be accepting unopened bags and cans of pet food to be taken to the Bahamas. For those who are not local, but still wish to donate, you can send donations to the hospital from Amazon.
•Bloom Academy
24368 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, 941-655-8150
The daycare announced on their Facebook page that they would be collecting kid's items for children in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. The collection will continue through the end of next week. Some of the items they're requesting include: diapers, wipes, clothing (infant and up), formula, bottles, pacifiers, baby blankets, etc.
•Dean’s South of the Border
130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, 941-575-6100
Dean’s put out a sign in front of the restaurant that they will be collecting for those affected by Hurricane Dorian. They will be collecting diapers, batteries, new blankets, flashlights, cleaning supplies, etc. They are not accepting clothes. They will be collecting until Monday and donations will be going to the Bahamas, one of the locations being Green Turtle Cay.
•Florida Tree & Ground Maintenance Inc.
23422 Janice Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-613-3613
Owner Nick Mayl posted on his Facebook page that he will be collecting donations for those affected by the hurricane. Once his boat is full of supplies and the Bahamian government opens up so he is able to deliver, and sea conditions are safe, he will head to the Bahamas to drop off the supplies. For those interested, they can drop off supplies to his office in Punta Gorda.
• Helping Hands of SWFL
318 Tamiami Trl, Ste 212, Punta Gorda 941-347-8886
They will serve as a drop off site for Florida Tree & Ground Maintenance Inc., who will be filling a boat with supplies and delivering to the Bahamas. They are requesting first aid kits, shovels, gloves, camping water filters, canned food, powdered milk, baby formula, wipes, diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, towels, socks, work shoes, flashlights, tarps, heavy duty trash bags, blankets, pet food, feminine products, they said in a Facebook post.
•Harpoon Harry’s
1200 W Retta Esplanade, # 55, Punta Gorda, 941-637-1177
The restaurant posted a Facebook update that they will be accepting donations to send to Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas next Tuesday. They will be collecting building and construction materials, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, toiletries, baby supplies, and survival supplies, including mosquito nets/bug repellent, batteries, solar powered lamps or lanterns, flashlights, pet supplies and food, and cleaning supplies. For incentive, they are offering a free domestic beer or well drink to those who donate.
PORT CHARLOTTE
•Zaxby's
19590 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte 941-456-7519
On Saturday Sept. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Zaxby's in Port Charlotte will be donating 10% of proceeds to the Bahamas Red Cross to benefit those affected by Hurricane Dorian's impact.
• Body Gallery Tattoo and Piercing
3527 Tamiami Trail unit A, Port Charlotte 941-979-9819
On Facebook, the shop announced it will be collecting toiletries: toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, wipes, diapers, etc. new underwear and socks, new pillows and blankets, basic first aid supplies: hand sanitizer, ice packs, canned goods, batteries, flashlights and lanterns. Collection will go on until Sept. 13. For incentive, the shop is offering every person who donates $20 worth of supplies and a raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing to win a $500 gift certificate.
NORTH PORT
Los Dos Cristianos Coffee
1120 Plantation Blvd., North Port 941-483-6516
• American Legion Post 254
6648 Taneytown Street 941-423-7311
The American Legion, at 6648 Taneytown Street in the North Port Estates area, is collecting donations at its lodge. Already coming in: diapers, towels, food.
“Just about anything they can use, we will take,” said Bonnie Burrane, of North Port’s American Legion Post 254. “Canned goods, pet food and supplies, sheets, tarps, chain saws, what have you. We will get the items to them.”
The American Legion post expects to send at least two trucks of supplies to the East Coast of Florida for shipment to affected areas of the Bahamas.
For more information: americanlegion254.us/
ENGLEWOOD
• Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary and Phillips Landscaping
6900 San Casa Drive, Building 1, Unit 1
“The staging area is Phillips Landscaping,” Jim Hinck said. “Brian Phillips is a club member and his yard is where everything is going.” The collected items will go onto pallets. They’ll be wrapped and trucked across the state to be shipped to Rotarians in the Bahamas.
The Rotarians suggested cleaning products, nonperishable food and construction supplies are needed right away. Items may be brought to Phillips Landscaping, 6900 San Casa Drive, Building 1, Unit 1, Englewood, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays. Checks may be made out to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Foundation and sent to P.O. Box 897 Englewood, FL 34295, or dropped off at Rowley Insurance Agency, 262 S. Indiana Ave. Englewood.
• Englewood Area Fire Control District and Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar
779 W. Wentworth St. 941-475-3712 and Englewood fire stations
Supplies are to be delivered to the Bahamas once the storm has completely passed. Collected items include canned and nonperishable food, hygiene products, light clothing, sandals, diapers, tarps, nails, tools, bottled water and first-aid supplies. Donation can be brought to the Snooks Bayside Restaurant & Grand Tiki Bar at Royal Palm Marina or any of the following Englewood fire stations:
Station 71, 599 S. Indiana Ave.
Station 72, 5060 Placida Road
Station 73, 1967 Englewood Road
Station 74, 403 Boundary Blvd.
Station 75, 6340 Vermillion St.
Station 76, 9495 Placida Road
Admin Office, 516 Paul Morris Road
VENICE
•Off the Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, 2107 Tamiami Trail S, 941-497-2048
The brewery joined forces with The Law Place Hurricane Dorian Relief Effort to collect supplies for those affected, they announced on Facebook. Requested items include: canned goods, boxed food, water purifiers, toiletries, baby supplies, bedding, candles and matches, bug spray, dog and cat food, first aid items, plastic bags, etc.
•Agape Flights
100 Airport Ave E, Venice 941-488-0990
The company posted an update via Facebook that they will be collecting to bring flights of supplies to the Bahamas. They will be collecting non-Perishable Food items: protein or granola bars, prepackaged pouches/packets of Chicken or Tuna (no cans), prepackaged cheese or peanut butter crackers, peanut butter (no glass containers), trail mix, Paper/Baby supplies: antibacterial hand and face wipes, toilet paper, diapers, wipes, Cleaning Supplies: mops, brooms, buckets, sponges, bleach tablets, Hygiene First Aid Supplies (travel sizes preferred): toothpaste and brushes, shampoo, soap, sanitary napkins, deodorant, Miscellaneous Items: generators, chain saws, hand tree saws, flash lights, batteries (AAA, AA, C, D Cell only), solar lights, tarps, work gloves, shovels, First-Aid Supplies: band-aids, triple antibiotic ointment, Ibuprofen, They will not be collecting clothing, bottled water, liquid bleach, or medications. If you don’t want to shop, you can give a monetary donation at agapeflights.com and choose Relief Fund. According to a post on their Facebook, Agape Flights will be flying supplies to affected areas once it is safe to do so.
REGIONALLY
• The Salvation Army
According to Colette Koltay, spokesperson for The Salvation Army of Port Charlotte, The Salvation Army is on standby in the Bahamas to provide meals and other services as soon as it is possible to get into affected areas. “TSA is collaborating with the emergency management officials to assess immediate and long tern recovery needs,” she said.
Koltay said 75 mobile units are on standby for post landfall. Each unit is capable of feeding 500-1,500 meals per day.
Donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org designate 2019 Hurricane Dorian on all checks.
Englewood Sun Editor Chris Porter, along with Staff Writer Tom Harmening, contributed to this report.
