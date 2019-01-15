A mother and daughter had to scramble out of their Nissan Maxima Tuesday morning after the vehicle caught fire in the parking lot of the Academy school on Cochran Boulevard.
The call came in to Charlotte County Fire & EMS at 7:53 a.m., and a crew arrived just a few minutes later at 7:57 a.m. According to Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn, the fire was under control by 8 a.m.
“It didn’t take long for them to extinguish the flames,” he said.
Dunn said the mother told firefighters she was dropping her daughter off for school when they saw the sparks at their feet and jumped out before the flames took over.
It’s unclear what caused the fire. Dunn said it will be officially reported as undetermined, because the fire was extremely hot and destroyed any chance to learn more. Even the steering wheel melted. Dunn said most vehicle fires he’s seen start in the engine, but this one seemed to start in the cab.
The woman bought the car just a week ago from a private seller.
It’s the second vehicle fire in two days Charlotte County firefighters have responded to. On Monday, a vehicle caught on fire at the Circle K on Kings Highway around 8:45 a.m., and firefighters had the flames under control at 8:57 a.m.
The driver told firefighters her vehicle had been leaking oil for several weeks, Dunn said, and she noticed occasional puffs of smoke while stopped. She had been driving about 15 minutes when she pulled into the gas station and the fire started. The cause was determined to be the leaking oil under the hood.
In 2018, Charlotte County firefighters responded to 69 vehicle fires, and for 2019, they’ve responded to four so far.
Dunn provided a few tips for drivers and passengers if their car lights on fire:
- Pull over as quickly as it is safe to do so and be sure to use your signal as you make your way to a safe location of the road such as the bre
- akdown lane or a rest stop.
- Once you’ve stopped, turn off the engine.
- Get everyone out of the car. Never return to a burning car for anything.
- Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning car and well away from traffic.
- Call 911.
To prevent a car fire:
- Have your car serviced regularly by a professionally trained mechanic. If you spot leaks, your car is not running properly. Get it checked. A well-maintained car is less likely to have a fire.
- If you must transport gasoline, transport only a small amount in a certified gas can that is sealed. Keep a window open for ventilation.
- Gas cans and propane cylinders should never be transported in the passenger compartment.
- Never park a car where flammables, such as grass, are touching the catalytic converter.
- Drive safely to avoid an accident.
Danger signs of a car fire:
- Cracked or loose wiring or electrical problems, including a fuse that blows more than once
- Oil or fluid leaks
- Oil cap not on securely
- Rapid changes in fuel or fluid level, or engine temperature
