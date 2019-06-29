By ANNE EASKER
ENGLEWOOD — When Lejla Allison moved to Englewood from Pennsylvania, she wouldn’t rest until she found a home with a pool for her family. She wanted her children to have a place to play and make memories.
But eight months later, the pool became her worst nightmare when her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Lexie, almost drowned.
Drowning is the leading cause of death for young children, according to the National Safety Council, and Florida leads the nation in drowning deaths, according to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
One child drowned in Charlotte County last year, while four drowned in Sarasota. Three of the five were in swimming pools, while one was in a pond and one was a canal. A 2-year-old child also drowned earlier this month in a pool in North Port.
That morning about two years ago, Allison and Lexie were watering plants together around the pool. Allison went to the bathroom when they finished, and when she came out, Lexie was nowhere to be found.
“I called her name and she didn’t answer,” Allison said. “I called it again and she didn’t answer. By this time, I stopped in the living room and looked around, still calling her name, puzzled at what she was up to. My head swung toward the sliding lanai door and I saw my baby girl peacefully floating face down on the surface of the water like a rag doll.”
Allison felt her heart stop. She jumped in the pool and scooped out her daughter’s limp body. Lexie’s lips were blue and her pupils were “locked in a death stare,” Allison said.
She started CPR, screaming as loud as she could until a neighbor called 911. Lexie was rushed to a helicopter and airlifted to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. When Allison and her husband arrived about 90 minutes later, they were told Lexie had just a 3 percent chance of waking up. She’d been without a heartbeat too long and suffered brain damage and swelling, along with other vital organ damage.
“My perfectly beautiful baby girl, who was the picture of perfection less than two hours ago, now laid in a bed strapped down with every type of wire and tube known to man, just because I was too stupid to understand and realize the dangers of the swimming pool I was sure would bring nothing but happiness and joy,” Allison said.
Somehow, Lexie pulled through, and three days later she walked out of the pediatric intensive care unit on her own two legs. Now, she’s a healthy 4-year-old. Allison considers it a miracle.
Few children in similar circumstances are so lucky.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS Lt. Ryan Hay said he’s responded to several drownings but he’s never been involved in a successful rescue.
“They can happen in a matter of seconds,” he said. “A kid can be in the pool and at the bottom in less than a minute.”
Firemedic Clayton Hotchkiss also said drowning is quick, and it doesn’t look the way it does on television.
“Someone with their head above water and flailing their arms, that’s not a person who’s drowning,” he said. “Drowning is somebody who’s submerged and can’t breathe. It’s quiet, it’s quick. The actual in the moment of the event, you’re probably not going to see it.”
That’s why it’s so important for parents to pay attention and put safety precautions in place.
Allison said the pool at her house had no safety barriers, and she didn’t think about it.
“I could have ensured there was a pool fence, there was an alarm, or that I never let her use floaties and give her a false sense of security in the water,” she said. “I could have enrolled her into the Infant Self Rescue swim lessons, but dance lessons seemed more important. I could have done so many easy and preventable measures to insure it never happened, but I didn’t, because I was sure it could never happen to us.”
She hopes sharing her story will help others.
“My hope is that at least one parent, grandparent, or relative will read it, then take it to heart, and put measures in place to save a life of their child long before they are on their knees pleading with God, paramedics, or the doctors to save it.”
