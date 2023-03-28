PORT CHARLOTTE -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing funding to local programs combatting homelessness.
Programs in both Charlotte and Sarasota County are projected to see an increase in funding through HUD's Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards, compared to funding in 2022.
In a Tuesday press release, HUD announced $2.8 billion in awards nationwide for both nonprofit and state/local government programs aimed at transitioning the unsheltered into stable housing.
Florida is set to receive approximately $115 million of that funding.
The Continuum of Care program covering both Sarasota and Manatee Counties is slated to receive $1,508,709 from the CoC Awards initiative, compared to roughly $1.4 million from the previous year.
Charlotte County's CoC programs will also receive $415,367 from the initiative, up from $342,453.
The funding provided by the CoC Awards is part of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' overall goal of reducing homelessness nationwide, according to the HUD press release. The administration is aiming to cut homelessness by 25 percent by 2025, with the goal of eventually ending it.
HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge that the CoC grants are aimed at helping connect people living in temporary shelters and encampments into stable housing and providing local organizations with the resources needed to do so.
"Together we can work toward a world where homelessness is a brief and rare occurrence, and every person has access to a safe, affordable and stable home so that they and their families can thrive," Fudge said in the press release.
The largest recipient of the CoC grant funding for Florida is the Miami-Dade County CoC, which is slated to receive approximately $41.56 million.
Participating agencies and organizations submitted for funding through the initiative last August, after HUD issued their Notice of Funding Opportunity for the 2022 fiscal year.
As part of the total $2.8 billion awarded, approximately $80 million will be made available for the non-competitive Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) renewal and replacement grants.
The 2022 awards also include over $52 million for new projects that will support housing and service needs for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, according to the press release.
The grants announced on Tuesday are also meant to build on previous awards from January aimed at combatting both general homelessness and rural housing issues in particular.
Of the $315 million announced in January, Florida received approximately $21.2 million in funding.
