Iconic car dealer Billy Fuccillo Sr., 65, died Thursday in his Sarasota home.
Fuccillo first became famous, or huge, in upstate New York for his riveting salesmanship on television. As president and CEO, Fuccillo Automotive Group became the largest Kia dealer in the world and the largest privately held auto retailer in New York. He holds the record for most Kia and Hyundai vehicles sold in a month.
"It's HUUUUUGE-jah!" Fuccillo would say at the end of every ad.
Fuccillo Automotive group sold the Cape Coral and Port Charlotte dealerships in 2020 for a reported $36 million. The contract barred the buyer, LMP Automotive Holding, from using the words: "Billy," "Fuccillo," "Huge," or "It's huge."
A Nissan dealership in Clearwater still calls itself Fuccillo Nissan of Clearwater.
None of the dealerships commented on his death, but Richard Leber, president and chief executive officer of the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwestern Florida remembered Fuccillo fondly.
"He was a larger-than-life character in many ways," Leber said. Fuccillo donated several hundred thousands of dollars to the charity during his years here.
"Families and especially kids that are hungry was a cause especially close to his heart," Leber said. "Billy felt like it's a shame for a child to ever go hungry."
In addition to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Fuccillo supported domestic violence organizations, the Salvation Army, Assumption Food Pantry and Center for Disability Services.
Fuccillo grew up as the child of two beauticians before heading off to college on a football scholarship, said the Albany Times-Union.
His lawyer, Robert Scalione, told Syracuse.com he did not know the cause of death, but that Fuccillo had been in declining health.
Fuccillo reportedly sold his $2.5 million Cape Coral home to Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane in 2020, according to the News-Press.
Fuccillo's connection to upstate New York started with attending Syracuse University, where he played tight end on the football team from 1974-1978. After college, he found success as a car salesman in the small towns around Syracuse and Watertown, New York.
His famous television ads showed up in 1991 in New York, according to Syracuse.com. He continued those down in Florida before disappearing from the airways in recent years.
He started expanding his business into Florida around 2012.
Fans shared their admiration on social media
"Love him or hate him the man could move metal," tweeted @drink4drink. "Huuuuuge loss to this industry Huuuuuuu-jah. still my favorite local car ad of all time from this man."
Fuccillo is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Karaffa) Fuccillo; son, William Bruce Fuccillo Jr.; parents, Vito and Joan (Bollman) Fuccillo; sister, Joanie Fuccillo; brother, Gary Fuccillo; nieces, Patricia Pietsch and Catherine Elizabeth Fuccillo; and his pet, Rudy.
A funeral mass is planned for June 25 in Syracuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.