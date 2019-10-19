PORT CHARLOTTE — If you find yourself at a local X-rated business in the near future, you may see a sign that reads “be free” in several languages.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex has requested an ordinance requiring the county’s “sexually oriented businesses” to post signs about human trafficking.
Charlotte County commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to set a public hearing for this ordinance, adapted from Palm Beach County’s similar version.
The public hearing would be 10 a.m. Nov. 12, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
The sample sign is in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. It’s purpose is to advise the public that the United States protects victims of slavery and human trafficking, and where to call for help.
County Attorney Janette Knowlton told the Sun that there are several places in the county that would qualify, including Emerald City Gentlemen’s Club on U.S. 41. Unlicensed massage operations also qualify, according to the Palm Beach ordinance. It would not include licensed therapeutic massage providers.
A state law adopted in 2015 already requires the Florida Department of Transportation to post these signs in transportation hubs that includes airports and bus stations.
The ordinance is for sex-related businesses, but the signs state that trafficking also occurs with forced labor in homes, farms, factories, retail shops and restaurants.
Businesses must post the signs of sufficient size and in conspicuous locations or face fines.
