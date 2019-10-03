PORT CHARLOTTE — A motorcycle procession of the Patriot Riders of America thundered across the U.S. 41 bridge to First Alliance Church on Midway Boulevard Thursday afternoon for the funeral of Khyler Edman, 15.
"This is a very heartfelt thing, this kid defending his sibling," said one rider, Mike Nichols, speaking to the Sun Thursday morning. "We feel good that we're working to give him a send-off, but we feel horrible that it happened."
Edman died defending his 5-year-old sister when a stranger broke into their home on Starlite Lane, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Ryan Cole, 27, has been linked to the crime, but no charges relating to Edman's death have yet been filed.
According to CCSO Spokesperson Skip Conroy, the agency is working closely with the State Attorney's Office and hopes to bring the investigation to a conclusion soon.
Cole was taken into custody for a separate burglary on Conway Boulevard the same day. Deputies first responded to calls of a suspicious male in the area, who appeared to be injured. Cole was quickly taken into custody, and the victim from the Conway Boulevard burglary identified him from a photo lineup.
He's been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, petty theft, and violation of probation.
Deputies were canvassing the area after Cole was taken into custody when they found signs of forced entry to Edman's home and the teenager was deceased inside. His sister was unharmed, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Hundreds came to the funeral Thursday, many wearing green, Khyler's favorite color, or T-shirts printed with photos of him.
A Go Fund Me had raised more than $82,200 as of Thursday afternoon. The money will be for funeral expenses and a new home for Khyler's mother and sister, so they don't have to relive the traumatic event, according to the Go Fund Me.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Harbour Heights Civic Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to attend.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
