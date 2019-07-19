By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released the results of the statewide Knot Lit operation Friday.
The driving and boating under the influence enforcement operation lasted from July 3-7. It targeted and focused on education and enforcement of Florida’s roads and waterways to ensure the safety of commuters.
“Sheriff’s offices from across Florida impress me during each Task Force initiative, and Operation Knot Lit did not disappoint,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, who serves as chair of the FSA Task Force. “The commitment and cooperation by each sheriff’s office to keep our drivers, boaters and passengers safe is commendable. Florida is safer today due to this hard work.”
In Charlotte County, there were 125 warnings issued; 207 citations issued; 6 DUI arrests and 31 people taken into custody for other criminal charges.
In Sarasota County, there were 184 warnings issued; 29 citations issued; 3 DUI arrests and 71 people taken into custody for other criminal charges.
