PORT CHARLOTTE - From infants to teens, hundreds of children came to Loveland Boulevard with their parents or guardians to choose four toys from thousands available -- all free of charge.
The event was held on Friday for area children who were impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Many lost their toys and, in some cases, their homes.
The toys came from Nevada-based Ashlee's Toy's Closet, a nonprofit that sent a semi truck across the country to the Punta Gorda Association of Realtors office.
"I lost my whole room" said 8-year-old Jazalyna Jeanty, who shared her room with her sister Tatiana, 7.
"Thing 1 is the oldest - Jazalyna," said .
The sisters attend Neil Armstrong Elementary School, said their mother, Melissa Jeanty.
The girls spent a lot of time choosing their four toys.
Jeanty said her concern was mold damage to the family home where water came in. The carpet was being ripped out, she said. The family is able to stay in it for now.
She said she was renting and the landlord said the family could live on the property in an RV or FEMA trailer, whichever becomes available.
From princess costumes to big wheel tricycles for toddlers, Shaquille O'Neal basketballs, board games, footballs, dolls, craft kits, action figures and much, much more, the children spent a lot of time choosing exactly what they wanted or needed to replace.
Founder of the nonprofit, Ashlee Smith, who started Ashlee's Toy Closet after she lost her own home to a house fire some 15 years ago when she was 8, came to Florida with her mother Ericka Smith.
A team of Ashlee's Toy Closet volunteers wore blue tank tops with the nonprofit's name.
To date, Ashlee's Toy Closet has given away 5 million toys -- and counting, worldwide, according to the organization.
Ashlee Smith moved from child to child, throwing a ball to a toddler, helping others choose their gifts, and seeming to be having as much fun as the kids.
Her mother took numerous photos with her cellphone.
The Marte children -- Yael, 4, Armando, 10, and Stephanie, 13 -- came with a friend.
Because of their age span, the children headed in different directions, moving up and down rows of toys.
"Now you know what it's like to work in a toy store at Christmas," said Sondra Johnson, a Realtor with Remax Harbor Realty whose "job" was to help children in the association's large room that could be described as "fun chaos."
Madelyn Alonso, whose 5-year-old daughter Sophia attends Deep Creek Elementary School, spoke mostly Spanish. Jose' Heras, who was with Stellar MLS, a co-sponsor of the event, served as translator.
Madelyn Alonso said when the hurricane was coming, she evacuated with her family to Miami.
Coming back to her Deep Creek home, she saw there was roof damage and flooding in the attic.
She said the situation was "so-so" regarding the extent of damage her home and possessions had suffered.
The toy giveaway started at 3 p.m. and was slated to end at 6 p.m. or until the last toy had been given out.
Before the doors opened, a line had formed and there was a logjam in the hallway as a limited number of children were allowed into the room at a time.
To receive toys, children had to be accompanied with a parent or guardian and parental ID, proof of loss, and the family's address was required.
Along with the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc. and Stellar MLS, other sponsors were Royal Palms Coast Realtor Association, Venice Area Board of Realtors, Luminary Hotel, King of Freight, Lig Rentals, and hundreds of donors.
Looking on as children ran from row after row of toys was the Realtors Association President Sharon Neuhofer, whose business this day was bringing smiles to children who had been through a trauma.
Ericka Smith said her daughter has toys "on hand" all the time since the nonprofit began.
That semi truck which made its way from Nevada to Port Charlotte still has half of its trailer filled with toys. On Saturday, they will be given out in Fort Myers at The Luminary Hotel.
