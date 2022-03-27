PUNTA GORDA — Hundreds of cyclists participated in the annual Pedal and Play, taking four routes of varying distances Saturday around Punta Gorda.
Co-chair Bill Welsch observed the large turnout, which remained after the 60-mile riders had departed at 8 a.m.
“I don’t know how many there will be in today’s event, but there must be around 450,” he said.
His guess was correct — the final tally revealed 444 had taken part in the annual event.
“This was the first full-blown Pedal and Play event since 2019,” Welsch said.
Because of pandemic restrictions, it was canceled in 2020. In 2021, the event was limited to a bicycle scavenger hunt in which individual cyclists would read clues and hunt for bicycles in unusual places around Punta Gorda.
The cyclists gathered at Laishley Park, which was the starting point and finish line for the various routes, comprising 60 miles, 30 miles, 15 miles and a mystery ride (about 10 miles).
Each started at different times. The 60-mile riders went at 8 a.m., following by the 30-mile racers who departed at 9, the 15-milers at 9:15, and the mystery riders at 9:30.
In the past, former city manager Howard Kunik — an avid cyclist, led the city manager’s ride. That has been replaced with mystery ride feature. In it, riders follow the route and learn about the city’s history.
Making sure everyone made way for the cyclists were members of Charlotte High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC).
Live music and entertainment were provided by Ya Ya Diamond and Paul Roush. The DJ played high-energy music as the cyclists lined up. Many cyclists were dancing in place prior to getting on their bikes.
Temperatures began to rise into the 70s around noon, but by then the cyclists were back at Laishley for lunch, free massages and to enjoy the entertainment.
For the $50 registration fee (day of the event it was $55), riders got free T-shirts (for the first 400 who registered), a light breakfast, Jersey Mike’s box lunch, free ice cream from Harbor Scoops and bottled water and beer were also available from Waste Management and Suncoast Beverage, respectively.
The annual event is more than a bicycling event; it is a “unique community festival that includes food, music and other activities,” Welsch said.
It was started by TEAM Punta Gorda, an all-volunteer organization, which was founded by residents who raised money after Hurricane Charley either destroyed or damaged many businesss and dwellings in 2004.
In the beginning, TEAM Punta Gorda’s focus was on disaster recovery. Now, it has shifted to community development.
Pedal and Play proceeds benefit TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle-friendly community initiatives, according to its mission statement.
As the final riders departed from the starting point, Welsch surveyed the scene and announced it was a “success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.