Let’s take a trip.
It’s January 1888, the excitement of the holidays has died down, and the Hotel Punta Gorda just opened its doors. The three-story building had 150 rooms overlooking Charlotte Harbor, attracting the most elite clientele in the quaint town.
Fast forward to August 1959. The promise, the elegance, the modern amenities, and even the roses draped over the railings of the extensive veranda, burned to the ground.
What remains is a vacant lot, occasionally rented out to traveling circuses and boat shows. But you wouldn’t know the rich history unless you read the historical site marker.
We can all explore cemeteries, buildings and sites of yesteryear on the Charlotte County library’s History Quest! series. Organized by Charlotte County Historical Services, the self-guided tour is an educational treasure hunt that lets participants learn more about the bones of where they stand by using GPS devices on a smartphone.
A geocache gives a brief introduction to the site you can find, and then gives a clue to where you can find the mini-cache. Either hidden under a planter, or under a bench, the cache contains a miniature log where you can sign your name, and document your adventure forever.
In order to do the digital version, you have to set up an account at www.geocaching.com.
If you’re more interested in using a traditional paper and pen, you can “quest” instead. The scavenger hunt has clues and questions designed to pass along knowledge about a location (and no, you can’t Google the answers. We asked.)
Crystal Diff, the program coordinator for the library’s history division, introduces participants to the program every Thursday with an 11:30 a.m. tour. However, the tours are only happening for two more weeks, March 28 and April 4, as the library starts to focus on more indoor activities for the hotter summer months.
“We created the program to get people to get out and see these markers in-person,” Diff said. “It’s a way to gain knowledge and have fun.”
People can pick and choose which sites to quest, or geocache, all year long, though. There are currently eight geocaches and four quests available.
“We’re very interested in history,” said Punta Gorda resident Sharon Gratz, who stumbled upon the tour with her husband, Mike Gratz, after a mural tour. “There’s so much to learn every day.”
The couple are going to go questing in April, when their daughter and son-in-law visit.
For more information on geocaching and questing, call 941-629-7278 or visit the history services office at the Mid-County Regional Library at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.