Hurricane Ian Post-Storm Candids_05.jpg

Several cranes remained standing, but one of the cranes shifted inward to the upper floors of the Sunseeker Resort, on Tamiami Trail on Charlotte Harbor after the Category 4 winds of Hurricane Ian

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Allegiant Travel Co. informed investors Friday that Sunseeker Resort completion date has been pushed back by some six months due to Hurricane Ian damage.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the firm disclosed the situation.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments