CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Allegiant Travel Co. informed investors Friday that Sunseeker Resort completion date has been pushed back by some six months due to Hurricane Ian damage.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the firm disclosed the situation.
"The company has begun and will continue to evaluate damage caused by the hurricane and has engaged outside specialists, including structural engineers, to evaluate the damage and advise as to the course of action to assure the safe completion of the resort," it stated.
The company stated it "maintains robust insurance coverage" and is looking to recover its losses.
"The resort was previously selling rooms for as early as May 2023," it stated. "Realizing there will be some delays caused by the hurricane, the resort has now pushed back the selling date to September 2023."
Allegiant Travel Co. stated it is still investigating the situation.
"As the extent of the damage is not yet known nor can the company predict how quickly resources will be available to complete the construction, it is too early to tell whether the delays will be longer or shorter," it stated.
Two of the six giant cranes on the construction site fell into the building. Another crane was considered unstable to the point that authorities temporarily closed U.S. 41 in both directions a week ago.
On the south side of the construction site, a large section of metal pieces had tumbled down due to the high winds.
No injuries were reported.
The company said it would keep investors updated on the status of the Sunseeker Resort.
The Daily Sun was unable to reach anyone at Allegiant Travel Co. Friday.
