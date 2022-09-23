The National Weather Service provided a cone of potential impact for a storm that is forecasted to become Hurricane Hermine.
Hurricane Hermine could become a reality over the weekend and impact Florida by Monday night into Tuesday, according to a preliminary forecast from National Weather Service.
Hurricane Hermine winds could come to Southwest Florida by Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Come Monday, Southwest Florida could be looking at hurricane-force winds and what is now a tropical depression is likely to be upgraded to Hurricane Hermine.
Early Friday, the National Hurricane Center released its predictions for the storm.
It is currently known as Tropical Depression Nine and is impacting Aruba and Curacao, according to the National Hurricane Center.
"The depression is expected to approach Jamaica and the Cayman islands as an intensifying tropical storm," it said in a 5 a.m. Friday advisory.
From there, predictions are it heads north this weekend.
"This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico," it states, noting that's the end of the initial forecast period.
"Interests in Cuba and those along the Eastern Gulf Coast of the United States should closely monitor this system, though at this juncture forecast uncertainty remains fairly high."
The "cone" of the prediction shows winds potentially hitting Southwest Florida on Monday night - but it could also not impact the area until late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
- This story will be updated.
