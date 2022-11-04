New SBA Center opening in Venice
VENICE - The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a Business Recovery Center in Venice to assist Floridians with their SBA disaster loan applications.
The SBA Business Recovery Center will open Friday, Nov. 4 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Room E, Venice. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and its regular operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Floridians wishing to learn more about how SBA can assist them in recovering from Hurricane Ian can go online to https://sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance/hurricane-ian.
Register temporary trailers
PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County is allowing residents displaced by Hurricane Ian to live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential lots for up to two years. The county code suspension will take effect Friday and expire Nov. 3, 2024.
Visit bit.ly/rvregistration to register a RV or trailer and view guidelines for connecting to electric, water and wastewater services.
Charlotte recycling re-starts
Charlotte County has resumed recycling.
Waste Management trucks are picking up regular household waste and recycling carts on the regularly scheduled days. Recycling must be in the recycling cart to be collected.
No yard trimmings or construction and demolition will be collected outside of storm debris right-of-way pickup until further notice.
Sarasota County and North Port already resumed recycling.
Learn more at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris.
Long-Term Recovery survey
Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in a Disaster is launching a long-term recovery survey for residents who experienced damage and financial loss as a result of Hurricane Ian and are struggling with unmet needs.
Taking the survey will help local organizations build a picture of what is needed in Charlotte County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Taking the survey is not a guarantee a person will receive services.
For more information about COAD, go to www.coadfl.org.
Disaster Recovery Centers
Three Disaster Recovery Centers are open to help people with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other available resources for individuals, families and business owners.
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
• Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood, is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Brewer Sports Park, 1365 SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia, is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.
Charlotte debris drop-off
Charlotte County has opened two temporary drop-off locations for residential storm debris:
• Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida
• Florida Street, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda
Two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:
• Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte
• West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood
Locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday and accept white goods, storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties. No businesses or contractors. Trailers cannot exceed 12 feet at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility.
Federal disaster assistance
Homeowners and renters who had uninsured losses from Hurricane Ian may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.
FEMA may provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, vehicle replacement and other essential disaster-related needs.
There are three ways to apply:
• Download the FEMA App for mobile devices,
• Call FEMA toll-free 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Help is available in many languages.
Those who have insurance should not wait to file an insurance claim for Hurricane Ian damage.
