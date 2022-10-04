Tropical Weather Florida

A photograph of an unknown family found by the Hudson family of Canada at their vacation home after the passage of Hurricane Ian rests alongside tools recovered from their storm-surge damaged garage level, near San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Rebecca Blackwell

There were just under 432,000 Florida customers without electricity as of Tuesday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian with Lee County accounting for more than half of the state’s outages.

That is according to PowerOutage.us and outage figures from Florida utilities.


