A photograph of an unknown family found by the Hudson family of Canada at their vacation home after the passage of Hurricane Ian rests alongside tools recovered from their storm-surge damaged garage level, near San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
There were just under 432,000 Florida customers without electricity as of Tuesday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian with Lee County accounting for more than half of the state’s outages.
That is according to PowerOutage.us and outage figures from Florida utilities.
The tracking site reports more than 431,700 customers without power statewide.
In Lee County, there are more 225,700 customers without power with the Lee County Electric Coop accounting for 71% of those.
All told, 46.3% of Lee County customers are without power compared to 55.7% in Charlotte County which has more than 71,000 customers without power.
Most of the Charlotte outages are from Florida Power and Light.
In Sarasota County, 23.5% of utility customers — close to 67,800 accounts — lack power.
Utilities have made significant progress in restoring power after Hurricane Ian roared through the state. There was more than 2.6 million power outages in Florida on Thursday.
Most of the power has been restored in the Tampa Bay area where high winds were the primary damage cause and Orlando where flooding was bad in low-lying areas.
PowerOutage.us reported 50.8% of customers in DeSoto County without power while 9% of Collier County utility accounts lack power.
Utilities are hoping to have power restored to the vast majority of Ian-impacted customers by Friday though some areas hit hardest by the storm require some significant infrastructure repairs and rebuilds.
More than 42,000 utility repair workers have been deployed to southwest Florida and other parts of the state impacted by Ian.
