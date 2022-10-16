Hurricane Ian Chancellor Holiday Park

Damage to the Holiday Park mobile home community near North Port was extensive. The Florida Medical Examiners Office reports 109 deaths so far have been attributed to Hurricane Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

PORT CHARLOTTE — The District 22 Medical Examiner’s Office has linked seven deaths in Charlotte County so far to impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has determined that approximately 109 people have lost their lives across the state due to the storm and its aftermath as of Oct. 14.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments