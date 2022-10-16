PORT CHARLOTTE — The District 22 Medical Examiner’s Office has linked seven deaths in Charlotte County so far to impacts from Hurricane Ian.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has determined that approximately 109 people have lost their lives across the state due to the storm and its aftermath as of Oct. 14.
Lee County alone accounts for 54 deaths so far — half of the tally — while just one death has been reported so far out of DeSoto, Lake and Martin counties.
Sarasota County has recorded seven deaths connected to the storm, though one of those deaths came as a result of damage in Lee County.
Deaths in the tri-county area have been concentrated among older residents, with the youngest person on the list being a 57-year-old woman in Sarasota County.
The oldest person to have died in the tri-county area was a 96-year-old man living in Charlotte County.
According to the Medical Examiner’s evaluation, the man drowned after he was trapped under a parked car due to wind and rising waters.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DEATHS
Two storm-related deaths in Charlotte County were due to dialysis patients being unable to receive their treatment either during or after Hurricane Ian: a 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
In the woman’s case, the Medical Examiner’s office determined that she had been unable to get dialysis treatment for more than a week after Hurricane Ian; her date of death was listed on Oct. 4.
Another man, 79, was reliant upon an oxygen machine to breathe; when he lost power, according to the Examiner’s office, his machine was unable to help him.
One man’s cause of death was listed as drowning, after he fell out of his kayak while clearing debris. Witnesses said that he attempted to get back into the kayak, but spent 20 minutes submerged in elevated water. He was 72.
The sixth death linked to the storm in Charlotte County was a 90-year-old man who fell down and struck his head during the storm. His cause of death was listed as a brain hemorrhage.
Sheriff Bill Prummell previously announced that search and rescue teams had found approximately 23 or 24 people in Charlotte County whose deaths were a “direct or indirect” effect from Hurricane Ian.
A staff member at the District 22 Medical Examiner’s office told The Daily Sun on Friday that their office was still evaluating bodies for causes of death brought to their office as of Friday.
MAN FOUND DEAD IN FLOODED FIELD
The sole death recorded in DeSoto County was attributed to an 81-year-old man whose family had recently made a missing person report for him.
The Arcadia Police Department have since confirmed the man’s name as Miguel Albor Villafuerte. He was last seen leaving his home on Park Place on Sept. 29; his family said that he had a medical history of dementia.
Villafuerte was found in a field that had been flooded during the storm; he was unresponsive and in different clothes than he was last seen in, according to the Medical Examiner’s office. His cause of death was listed as “probable drowning,” with a date of death listed as Oct. 8.
SARASOTA DEATHS
Among the seven dead in Sarasota County connected to the storm, one death was attributed to death by suicide.
The report included the death of an 81-year-old man who was staying with family in Sarasota County. The man had a winter residence in Lee County that suffered heavy damage in the storm, along with the loss of several personal belongings.
According to the District 12 Medical Examiner’s office, the man became “very despondent” after learning of the loss of his home and expressed suicidal ideation to family members.
His cause of death was listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, taking place on Oct. 8; a handwritten note was found near his body.
Other deaths in Sarasota County included 71-year-old man who died after falling from his roof and suffering a fractured skull; he had been putting up rain shutters on his home ahead of the storm, with a date of death listed for Sept. 27.
A 60-year-old man in Sarasota County was reported to have have on Oct. 3 after suffering a heart attack while clearing debris from his yard.
A woman, aged 62, was reported to have drowned after getting trapped in her vehicle while traveling to work; her death was reported Sept. 30.
An 80-year-old man in Sarasota lost power and thus his oxygen machine, leading to his death; the man, who had a history of both heart and lung disease, was found to have collapsed in his bathroom.
Two people were rescued after having fallen, but died later at the hospital from their injuries.
The first, a 57-year-old woman, was found lying in her kitchen after her home’s roof had collapsed. There was some water that had gotten into her home, according to the FDLE report, and she had “multiple open sores.” She ultimately died on Oct. 4, after three days of treatment.
The second was a 84-year-old man who was found to have fallen on wet carpet during the storm; he was unable to get up for two days before he was found and brought to a hospital for treatment. The hospital found that he was suffering multiple organ failure, as well as a fractured hipbone; he died after two days in the hospital, on Oct. 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.