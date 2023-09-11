Tropical Weather

Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

 Rebecca Blackwell - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia topped $156 million Sunday, as the total continued to steadily climb.

Data posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website showed estimated insured losses of $156.4 million, based on 17,472 claims.


   
