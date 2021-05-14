The main reason people end up in a Charlotte County shelter is because they waited too long to make their move before a hurricane, said Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller.
With the official start of hurricane season 16 days away, Fuller and Emergency Management Coordinator Ellen Pinder gave a Facebook Live session Friday on how to prepare.
COVID-19 will change some of the protocols at the shelters, Fuller said. They will be supplied with masks, additional medical cots and isolation tents to be used inside the shelter for people who are sick or showing symptoms.
Last year was a record breaker, with 30 named storms, Fuller said. None hit Charlotte County although the wind effects of Eta were felt, he said. This year is predicted to be above average, which means an estimated 17 named storms, according to Colorado State University.
The storm season may start out slow, but early hurricanes usually start in the Gulf of Mexico, Fuller said. That’s true also for late storms in October.
For Charlotte County, Fuller said, “It only takes one storm to have an active year.”
The county does not want people to see local shelters as their first resort in a storm emergency.
“We want you to make your plan without planning that you’re going to go to a shelter,” Pinder said.
Almost 3,000 people ended up in the county’s three shelters in 2017 during Hurricane Irma, Fuller said. Part of the problem with that storm was that it was so large. People who had planned to evacuate to the east side of the state, or to the interior, discovered late in the game that the storm was taking over the whole peninsula. By the time people realized they would have to go as far as Georgia, there was not enough gasoline available to make the trip.
So plan ahead, was the message.
First, know whether you are in an evacuation zone. Most of the population of Charlotte County lives in a coastal evacuation zone, which are Red and Orange. To check your zone, go online to charlottecountyfl.gov\knowyourzone.
Consider how your home is constructed as well.
“If you’re in a manufactured or mobile home, your likelihood of being asked to evacuate are much higher than those in a concrete block home,” Fuller said.
Check your property insurance and whether you have flood insurance. If you’re counting on federal funding in the event of a local disaster, know that the Federal Emergency Management Agency maxes out individual homeowner payments at $30,000, he said.
If you will need to evacuate, figure out where you might go.
Whether you stay in place or evacuate, set aside supplies for seven days, Pinder said. You’ll need one gallon of water per day, per person. You’ll need food that does not require refrigeration. And don’t forget the manual can opener, and a flashlight.
The advice used to be three days, then went to five, Fuller said. But now, emergency workers and the federal government may be handling storm disasters in multiple parts of the country, delaying rescue time.
Charlotte County shelters are all elementary schools in the Orange zone, which is the second worst for storm surge. Red is the worst. The shelters are Kingsway, Liberty and Neil Armstrong elementary schools. There is also a shelter for people who are considered special needs through dependency on electric-powered equipment or due to cognitive or memory impairment. The county has a list already created of this group, and people on that list will be contacted directly.
Pets are welcome at the shelters. Animal control staff will be taking care of pets for people who go to the special needs shelter.
Charlotte County has no shelters outside the storm surge area, but most of Southwest Florida is in a similar situation, Fuller said. Unlike the southeast coast including Miami, the southwest coast rises gradually out of the Gulf of Mexico, meaning storm surge can reach farther inland.
One future storm shelter will be out of the storm surge. That’s a field house planned for Babcock Ranch. Ground breaking is expected soon there, said Babcock spokesperson Lisa Hall.
The Babcock shelter will be welcome, Fuller said, but it won’t be ready for this hurricane season.
