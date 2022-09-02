PORT CHARLOTTE -- Halfway through hurricane season, local residents may feel as though it's been smooth sailing this year.
But experts are recommending the public stays alert as Southwest Florida enters into autumn.
Matt Rosencrans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Daily Sun that a calm early season like 2022 is usually the norm, with stronger storms coming after July.
The 2020 hurricane season saw a total of 31 storms develop in the Atlantic with 11 hitting U.S. coasts — a record high tied with 2005. The 2021 season saw 21 recorded storms, making it the third most active in the records.
“The past few years may have influenced people’s perspectives,” Rosencrans said.
By contrast, in 2022, the first named storm in the Atlantic Ocean — Danielle — was only recently identified by the National Hurricane Center.
The National Weather Service estimates that for most years, 90% of hurricanes occur after Aug. 1, and 75% occur after Aug. 20.
Rosencrans said he is particularly focused on developing conditions the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, where wind shears are tracked to reach speeds of 39 to 52 feet per second — markedly higher than normal.
"This is just extra time that we now have to prepare," Rosencrans said.
Patrick Fuller, Emergency Management Director for Charlotte County, remembered the busy season of 2021; by July, they had already moved onto names starting with "E" early in that month.
"No two hurricane seasons are exactly the same," Fuller said, speaking to The Daily Sun on Wednesday.
Fuller recommended that local residents take the time to plan out possible evacuation routes and prepare a week's worth of supplies for a disaster kit — non-perishable food, water (one gallon per person per day), hand-crank or battery-powered radios, and hygienic supplies.
His counterpart in Sarasota County, Ed McCrane, echoed those concerns in a recent outreach video.
"It's very important to not wait 'til the last minute," McCrane said.
Both Charlotte and Sarasota counties maintain emergency shelters for natural disasters; however, these shelters are intended to be last resorts for people with nowhere else to go. Those who can stay with friends or family, or can stay at hotels outside of the evacuation zone, should avail themselves of those accommodations instead.
McCrane noted that the Sarasota County shelters in particular, hosted at certain local schools, only allow 20 square feet per person sheltered in an emergency situation.
When the situation does not call for evacuation — but power outages are still a risk — generators should be maintained in open, well-ventilated spaces. Residents should make sure they know what limits the generator has and to avoid re-fueling a generator while it is running.
Fuller and McCrane also stressed that flooding was one of the most prominent risks in a hurricane.
“You can hide from the wind, but you have to run from the water,” Fuller said, referring to a common saying in emergency management.
McCrane noted that flooded areas, in addition to being dangerous on their own, can also hide other threats like insects, jagged debris, and downed active power lines.
Local residents can sign up for disaster alerts via the Alert Charlotte and Alert Sarasota County apps.
