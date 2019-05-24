You still have time — but not much — to develop a hurricane preparedness plan before the start of hurricane season, June 1.
Seniors who may need some tips on developing that plan can attend a lunch-and-learn hurricane seminar Thursday. The event is hosted by Helping Hands Southwest Florida, Punta Gorda Fire Department and the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda.
The seminar is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, 450 Shreve St.
"It's very important seniors we're caring for in their home are educated about what to do," said Melissa Lockhart, owner of Helping Hands SWFL.
The most important thing, Lockhart said, is to: "Prepare early and . . . have a plan."
Punta Gorda Fire Chief Chief Ray Briggs and Fire Marshal Jen Molar will discuss shelter readiness, special needs, evacuation planning, what to do with animals, and how far to evacuate.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Those interested in the event are asked to RSVP by Monday to 941-347-8886.
