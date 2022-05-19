PORT CHARLOTTE - The Daily Sun is presenting a hurricane seminar Saturday at Town Center mall where regional emergency management officials and sponsors will tell the public how to stay safe.
It will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday outside the former Macy's, near the movie theater.
More than a dozen sponsors will demonstrate products which can protect homes from high winds, and the Animal Welfare League will provide tips to protect pets during a storm.
It is also presented by Jansen Shutters and Windows and sponsored by Shorepoint Health, Storm Smart and NBC2 out of Fort Myers.
NBC2 meteorologists Allyson Rae and Jason Dunning will talk about how they track storms.
Publisher Glen Nickerson and managing editor Scott Lawson will discuss how the news was covered and how The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier were delivered after Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said now is the time to prepare for the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Along with Fuller, North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan and Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Edward McCrane, will answer questions and provide potentially lifesaving tips at the seminar.
Fuller said the first things residents should know is hurricane evacuation zone.
"If we have to call for evacuations, we will do so by communicating which zone is being evacuated," Fuller said.
He said Charlotte County residents can go to www.charlottecountyfl.gov/knowyourzone.
You can view a Sarasota County evacuation zone map at: https://www.cityofnorthport.com/home/showpublisheddocument/5201/635724700156070000.
Also, evacuation centers are listed here: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/evacuation-centers.
Fuller said knowing zones ahead of time is critical, and it is also important to know your home.
"I think most people understand that mobile and manufactured homes do not withstand wind as well as site-built homes, but it is also important to know the age of your home and the building code at the time of construction."
He said it's important to make a plan, including where to go in the case of evacuation, and how to get there.
All residents should maintain disaster kids which will include everything they'll need for five to seven days, he said.
"This includes nonperishable food, one gallon of water per person per day, medications, flashlights, and battery-powered or crank radios."
A comprehensive listing can be found in the Charlotte County Disaster Guide as well as numerous other resources which can be found at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/EM.
The sales tax holiday runs from May 28 through June 10, which is a good time to stock up on hurricane supplies, Fuller recommended.
He said residents should put alert notifications on their devices. Alert Charlotte is free and residents can sign up by going to www.charlottecountyfl.gov/alertcharlotte.
North Port residents can sign up for alerts at www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts and obtain emergency information at https://www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/fire-rescue/emergency-management and at https://www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/building/hurricane-safety.
Local media and social media accounts of local governments are also good ways of keeping informed, he said.
Fuller said it is important to distinguish the difference between flood zones and storm surge evacuation zones.
"Flood zones are determined by FEMA mapping and relate to the National Flood Insurance Program and the potential of flood," Fuller said. "They are related but not the same."
He said it is important that all residents look into carrying flood insurance.
"There is nowhere in Charlotte County or anywhere else that is entirely immune to flooding," Fuller said.
And flooding could come in a manner of forms: storm surge, heavy isolated rainfall events, inadequate or impaired drainage, among other potentials.
"It's important to understand that no two hurricanes or tropical storms are the same," Fuller said
He said many factors affect the way a storm will affect Southwest Florida, such as the size of the storm, how far the wind extends from the center, the forward speed, and the angle of approach and tides.
"Unfortunately our area has several factors working against us: We have low elevations, the depth of the Gulf of Mexico off of our coastline is relatively shallow which can enhance the effects of storm surge and the contours of our coastline, and the harbor specifically, can act as a funnel."
