A North Port man was arrested early Sunday morning after causing a crash on Interstate 75 near Clark Road in Sarasota, killing a woman and injuring a man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Nicalos Simpson, 26, of North Port, was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with property damage and disabled vehicle obstructing traffic.
Simpson was stopped in the center lane of southbound I-75 around 2 a.m., driving a 2016 Chrysler 200, according to the FHP.
Christopher Marquez, 30, was driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra in the center lane and couldn’t stop in time to avoid a collision with the rear of Simpson’s vehicle.
Marquez’s passenger, Petruska E. Marquez, 63, died as the result of the accident. Both Marquezes are from Lehigh Acres.
Christopher was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Simpson was not injured.
