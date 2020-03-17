Wrong way driving detection systems are about to be tested on exit ramps at Interstate 75 at U.S. 17 overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.
That will include both the north and southbound exit ramps, the Florida Department of Transportation announced. The ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.
Crews are testing new systems that the state said it was installing on the 520 interchanges considered “hot spots” for wrong way driving, according to a 2019 FDOT bulletin. The 520 were selected out of 1,447 off-ramps on state-owned roads, which includes 165 system-to-system ramps.
“Though WWD (wrong way driver) crashes occur randomly and less frequently than other crash types,” the bulletin stated, “they often involve multiple vehicles, resulting in multiple fatalities and/or serious injuries.”
The detection systems produce an alarm when a vehicle is traveling in the wrong direction, according to FDOT. The systems must work well enough so that the alarm is not activated by vehicles traveling in other lanes.
Funding for the project is from $10 million in Highway Safety Intersection programs and from $5 million in the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Eventually, the state plans to install the new system on all exit ramps.
