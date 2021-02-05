Trooper Joseph Bullock

Former Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock.

Friday marked one year since Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Bullock grew up in Englewood and attended Lemon Bay High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, then the Florida Highway Patrol, where he spent nearly 19 years as a state trooper.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2020, Bullock, 42, stopped to help a person whose vehicle was broken down alongside Interstate 95 in Martin County, near Port St. Lucie.

Minutes later, he was shot and killed by Franklin Reed III, 30, of Palm Bay, according to investigators.

Off-duty Riviera Beach police officer Jemel Headings was passing and saw the incident. He stopped and shot and killed Reed, according to Col. Gene Spaulding with FHP.

On Friday, a portion of Interstate 95 in Martin County was named “Trooper Joseph Bullock Memorial Highway,” and the Fort Pierce FHP station in St. Lucie County was designated as the “Trooper Joseph Bullock Building.”

Bullock’s parents, Val and Jon, live in Rotonda West, and his two sisters, Jessica and Katie, also live in the Englewood area. They were in attendance at the dedication ceremony in Stuart on Friday.

“Paying honor to Trooper Bullock by designating a portion of I-95 and the Fort Pierce station in his name is a great tribute,” said Col. Gene Spaulding, Director of FHP, in a statement on Friday. “I would like to thank the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis for ensuring the sacrifices of our fallen heroes are memorialized.”

