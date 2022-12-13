 Skip to main content
'I don't care what she says'

Prosecutor says ex-congressional candidate mischaracterizes agreement in hacking plea deal

Rebekah Jones

Rebekah Jones

 PHOTO PROVIDED/FRESH TAKE FLORIDA/TIK TOK

GAINESVILLE – Former Florida congressional candidate and fired pandemic health manager Rebekah Jones agreed in a court document to admit she was guilty of a hacking-related felony. She now disputes prosecutors' claims that she illegally used a government messaging service to send mass texts criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic.

The prosecutor in her felony criminal case, Georgia Cappleman, said Monday in an interview that Jones' public assertions of innocence about some claims in the criminal complaint against her will not affect the deferred prosecution agreement she signed with the Leon County State Attorney's Office.


